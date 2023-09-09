Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Agrees to Narrow Disney Lawsuit

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District has agreed to narrow Disney’s federal lawsuit to the issue of free speech, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Disney wants to focus its lawsuit on what its lawyers call “a retaliatory weaponization of government in violation of Disney’s First Amendment rights.”

The change leaves issues involving development agreements and contracts to be resolved in state court.

Judge Allen Winsor rejected Disney’s motion to narrow the lawsuit on September 1st due to a procedural rule requiring it to confer with the state’s lawyers.

The issue of First Amendment rights stems from Disney’s feud with Ron DeSantis that began last year with Disney’s response to the “don’t say gay” bill and the state of Florida’s reactionary legal action.

What they’re saying: