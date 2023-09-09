Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Agrees to Narrow Disney Lawsuit

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District has agreed to narrow Disney’s federal lawsuit to the issue of free speech, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
- Disney wants to focus its lawsuit on what its lawyers call “a retaliatory weaponization of government in violation of Disney’s First Amendment rights.”
- The change leaves issues involving development agreements and contracts to be resolved in state court.
- Judge Allen Winsor rejected Disney’s motion to narrow the lawsuit on September 1st due to a procedural rule requiring it to confer with the state’s lawyers.
- The issue of First Amendment rights stems from Disney’s feud with Ron DeSantis that began last year with Disney’s response to the “don’t say gay” bill and the state of Florida’s reactionary legal action.
What they’re saying:
- Alexei Woltornist, a spokesman for the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District: “Disney’s latest legal move puts them in line with the position of what the district has been advocating for months now: that these matters should be decided in state court. We hope this helps expedite justice for the people of Florida.”
- A statement from Disney: “We will continue to fight vigorously to defend these contracts because these agreements will determine whether or not Disney can invest billions of dollars and generate thousands of new jobs in Florida.”