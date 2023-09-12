Key Art Released for Hulu’s Original Series “Black Cake” Premiering November 1st

Hulu has released the key art for the upcoming original series Black Cake, premiering November 1st on Hulu.

  • Hulu has debuted the key art for the upcoming original series Black Cake, based on Charmaine Wilkerson's New York Times-bestselling novel.
  • The series premieres with three episodes on November 1st, with new episodes launching weekly only on Hulu.

Black Cake Synopsis:

  • Based on The New York Times-bestselling book by Charmaine Wilkerson, Black Cake is a family drama wrapped in a murder mystery with a diverse cast of characters and a global setting, from Marissa Jo Cerar, Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films, and Aaron Kaplan's Kapital Entertainment.
  • The story takes place in Jamaica, Italy, Scotland, England and Southern California. Cerar wrote the adaptation and serves as showrunner on the series, which spans decades.
  • In the late 1960s, a runaway bride named Covey disappears into the surf off the coast of Jamaica and is feared drowned or a fugitive on the run for her husband’s murder. In present day California, a widow named Eleanor Bennett, loses her battle with cancer, leaving her two estranged children, Byron and Benny with a flash drive that holds previously untold stories of her journey from the Caribbean to America.
  • These stories, narrated by Eleanor, shock her children and challenge everything they thought they knew about their family’s origin.

Cast:

  • Mia Isaac
  • Adrienne Warren
  • Chipo Chung
  • Ashley Thomas
  • Lashay Anderson
  • Faith Alabi
  • Glynn Turman

Recurring Guest Stars:

  • Ahmed Eljah
  • Simon Wan
  • Sonita Henry
