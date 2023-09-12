Key Art Released for Hulu’s Original Series “Black Cake” Premiering November 1st

Hulu has released the key art for the upcoming original series Black Cake, premiering November 1st on Hulu.
What's Happening:
- Hulu has debuted the key art for the upcoming original series Black Cake, based on Charmaine Wilkerson's New York Times-bestselling novel.
- The series premieres with three episodes on November 1st, with new episodes launching weekly only on Hulu.
Black Cake Synopsis:
- Based on The New York Times-bestselling book by Charmaine Wilkerson, Black Cake is a family drama wrapped in a murder mystery with a diverse cast of characters and a global setting, from Marissa Jo Cerar, Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films, and Aaron Kaplan's Kapital Entertainment.
- The story takes place in Jamaica, Italy, Scotland, England and Southern California. Cerar wrote the adaptation and serves as showrunner on the series, which spans decades.
- In the late 1960s, a runaway bride named Covey disappears into the surf off the coast of Jamaica and is feared drowned or a fugitive on the run for her husband’s murder. In present day California, a widow named Eleanor Bennett, loses her battle with cancer, leaving her two estranged children, Byron and Benny with a flash drive that holds previously untold stories of her journey from the Caribbean to America.
- These stories, narrated by Eleanor, shock her children and challenge everything they thought they knew about their family’s origin.
Cast:
- Mia Isaac
- Adrienne Warren
- Chipo Chung
- Ashley Thomas
- Lashay Anderson
- Faith Alabi
- Glynn Turman
Recurring Guest Stars:
- Ahmed Eljah
- Simon Wan
- Sonita Henry
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now