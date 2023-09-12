Disney+ Releases the Poster and Trailer for Season 2 of Disney’s “Launchpad”

Disney+ has shared the trailer and poster for Season 2 of Disney's Launchpad, premiering September 29th.

Today, Disney+ unveiled the trailer and poster for Season 2 of Disney’s Launchpad , a collection of six short films from underrepresented filmmakers whose unique and evocative voices bring new perspectives to storytelling.

In addition, Disney+ released one image from each of the exciting short films.

Disney’s Launchpad Season 2 is a collection of live-action shorts from a new generation of dynamic filmmakers.

Season 2 is a collection of live-action shorts from a new generation of dynamic filmmakers. This season showcases six writers, five directors and one writer-director from underrepresented backgrounds who were given the opportunity to share their perspectives and creative visions.

Continuing the goal of Disney’s first season of Launchpad , which was to diversify the types of stories that are being told by giving access to those who historically have not had it, Launchpad Season 2 is proud to present six new shorts for Disney+ based on the theme of “connection.”

Panavision again provided the camera and lens packages for the six original shorts, and Light Iron, Panavision's post-production division, provided dailies, final color and finishing services for all of Season 2.

Disney’s Launchpad Season 2 premieres September 29th, exclusively on Disney+.

“Launchpad” Season 2 Short Films

Beautiful, FL

Director: Gabriela Ortega

Writers: Joel Perez and Adrian Ferbeyre

Cast: Dariana Alvarez, Lynette Coll, Eileen Galindo, Logan “Meatball Queen” Jennings, Wendi McLendon-Covey

Black Belts

Director: Spencer Glover

Screenplay: Xavier Stiles, Spencer Glover

Story by: Xavier Stiles

Cast: Seth Carr, Tremayne Norris, Honey Robinson, Godderick Alucard, Smokey Campbell, Anthea Neri Best

The Ghost

Director: Erica Eng

Writer: Kevin Jihyek Park

Cast: Hana Marie Kim, Andie Ju, Sook Hyung Yang, Eddie Shin, Ayvah Jordan Vasquez, Tania Verafield

Maxine

Director/Writer: Niki Ang

Cast: Margaret Cho, Elaine Young, Isabella Day, Kelvin Han Yee, Celeste Den, Nicole Jia

Project CC

Director: Cashmere Jasmine

Writer: Jasmine Johnson

Cast: Jessica Mikayla, A’lasia Simone, Jordyn Curet, Shelley Meche’tte, Rhomeyn Johnson

The Roof

Director: Alexander Bocchieri

Writer: W.A.W. Parker

Cast: Phoenix Wilson, Wes Studi, DeLanna Studi, L. Frank Manriquez, Landa Lakes, John M. Sneezy

Sr. Manager and Producer of Disney Launchpad Phillip Domfeh: “The filmmakers of Disney Launchpad season two have taken their storytelling to new heights by developing six imaginative and inspiring stories for Disney+.”

Mahin Ibrahim, Director, RISE Creative Talent Pathways and Executive Producer: "We can't wait to give these incredibly talented writers, directors, producers, cast and crew the opportunity to showcase their creative passion and excellence in craft."

“We can’t wait to give these incredibly talented writers, directors, producers, cast and crew the opportunity to showcase their creative passion and excellence in craft.” Panavision President and CEO Kim Snyder: “Panavision and Light Iron are proud to support the incredibly talented filmmakers of the Launchpad program’s second season. We’re passionate about empowering storytellers from underrepresented communities by providing access to the tools and expertise that can support their creative visions throughout production and post.”