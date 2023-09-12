Hong Kong Disneyland shared on their YouTube page a video to celebrate its 18th anniversary. Get a tour of this beautiful park and celebrate this incredible milestone.

What’s Happening:

Hong Kong Disneyland opened on September 12, 2005, and guests from all over the world have enjoyed visiting this incredible place

They shared on their YouTube page flying through the park in celebration of this milestone.

The post reads: “Oh, how time flies! From seeing Sleeping Beauty Castle transform into the Castle of Magical Dreams to exploring every enchanting new land that’s opened, you’ve witnessed the magic grow and change each and every day.

So as Hong Kong Disneyland celebrates its 18th anniversary, a special friend of ours brings you an uplifting video that lets you experience the park that you know and love in a whole new way.”

Check out the video below.