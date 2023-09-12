“Modern Family” to Begin Airing on TBS Starting on Monday, September 25th

TBS has acquired the rights to air the popular ABC comedy series, Modern Family, where it’s set to begin airing on Monday, September 25th.

TBS has expanded its comedy line up by licensing the popular, award-winning series Modern Family which follows the diverse and complex Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan as they navigate daily life.

Modern Family will air on weekdays in the network's 12:30-3:30 p.m. ET/PT time slot, beginning Monday, September 25th.

According to Variety, Modern Family will continue to be available in other venues where it can currently be found, including NBCUniversal's cable networks and Peacock, as well as Hulu

NBCU had exclusive rights to cable distribution of the series for the first few years of its deal, but Warner Bros. Discovery (owners of TBS) had the right to seek out other cable networks after a certain amount of time elapsed.

Modern Family originally ran on ABC for 11 seasons from 2009-2020.

