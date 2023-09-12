The Making of the Fifth Season of “Phineas and Ferb” Has Begun

Dan Povenmire shared on his TikTok page the first Doofenshmirtz line of Season 5 of Phineas and Ferb.

Phineas and Ferb fans, get ready because Season 5 is officially in the making.

Dan Povenmire shared a video recording the first Doofenshmirtz line from the new season.

The fifth season of Phineas and Ferb was officially announced on January 13, 2023, and is expected to premiere in 2024.

and is expected to premiere in 2024.

Phineas Flynn and his stepbrother, Ferb Fletcher, are determined to make every day of their summer vacation fun.

They try building a full-scale roller coaster, becoming musicians, building a backyard beach, and traveling back in time to meet dinosaurs.

Their family pet, Perry the Platypus, doubles as a secret agent and battles evil. Meanwhile, older sister Candace is tattling on them to Mom and Dad, though she can never seem to catch them in the act.

