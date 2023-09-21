Swap, Shop, and Connect at Anaheim’s 3rd Annual Mother Earth Market on Saturday, September 23rd

The 3rd Annual Mother Earth Market will take place this weekend at the Anaheim Packing District, and it promises to be a day filled with mindfulness, eco-conscious activities, and community engagement.
What’s Happening:
- The Mother Earth Market, co-hosted by SEED People's Market and located in Anaheim's historic Packing District, celebrates all things sustainable and eco-friendly.
- Here's a glimpse of what attendees can look forward to:
- Community Yoga: Kick off the day with a rejuvenating yoga session led by world-renowned yogi Kumi Yogini at 10:00 AM.
- Eco Village: From 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, explore a thoughtfully curated selection of "products with purpose" from over 20 brands. Discover items like Indo Sole's upcycled tire footwear, Utu's environmentally friendly skincare, and Generous Herbs' native seeds.
- Clothing Swap: Embrace sustainable fashion by participating in the clothing swap hosted by popular lifestyle influencer Reyes Baca. Guests can bring up to 10 pieces of clothing to swap.
- Record Trading Post: New to this year's event is the Black Vintage Vinyl's record trading post. Leave a record and take a record, fostering a sense of community and music appreciation.
- Neighborhood Cleanups: Join the Green Bird Anaheim neighborhood cleanups at 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM to positively impact our community.
- Live Music: Enjoy the good vibrations brought to you by Long Beach reggae singer Ms. B. Royal and resident DJ Crisanto Santa Ana throughout the day.
- Sustainable Presentations: Expand your knowledge with presentations like Hikerkind's "7 principles that National Park Service Outline" at 11:30 AM and Eco Now's zero-waste living tips at 1:45 PM.
- The event will take place on Saturday, September 23rd, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- To register for workshops and classes, visit anaheimpackingdistrict.com/motherearthmarket.