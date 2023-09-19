Artists Announced for Rock the Universe 2024 at Universal Orlando Resort

Christian music fans, get ready because next year's lineup of Rock the Universe at Universal Orlando Resort has been announced. Mark your calendars for January 26 and 27, 2024.

What’s Happening:

Universal Orlando Resort is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated lineup of Rock the Universe, Florida’s biggest Christian music festival, occurring January 26 and 27, 2024.

The rocking weekend kicks off Friday night with performances by GRAMMY-nominated rock band, We The Kingdom, GRAMMY award-winning rapper, LECRAE and more.

The festival continues Saturday night with performances by Dove award-winning band, Casting Crowns, GRAMMY-nominated singer, Phil Wickham, GRAMMY award-winning singer, Brandon Lake and more.

Beyond the main stage performances, Rock the Universe attendees can immerse themselves in a weekend full of inspiring worship experiences – including a powerful Sunday morning service to wrap up the faith-filled weekend.

Fans can keep the music flowing in a dedicated fan zone, featuring live performances from up-and-coming acts, and autograph sessions with participating bands and artists.

Tickets to Rock the Universe also include access to Universal Studios Florida’s most thrilling attractions during the event.

Lineup:

Friday, Jan. 26, 2024:

We the Kingdom

LECRAE

Blessing Offer

Cody Carnes

Elevation Rhythm

Riley Clemmons

Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024:

Casting Crowns

Phil Wickham

Brandon Lake

CAIN

Andrew Ripp

Hulvey

Coca-Cola FanZone:

Fans will also enjoy autograph sessions with select artists and access to the Coca-Cola FanZone, featuring live music performances by up-and-coming acts like Alexander Pappas, Joseph O'Brien, Brennley Brown, Blanca, Lathan Warlick, and Jonathan Traylor.

Event Tickets and Group Vacation Packages are Now on Sale:

Tickets to the ultimate faith-based music festival include admission to spiritual performances and exclusive access to popular Universal Studios Florida attractions during event hours.

This year, fans can get 3 Parks for the Price of Two with the Rock the Universe offer. Starting at $150.99 per person, a Rock the Universe 3-park Rock Your Weekend Ticket includes entrance to both Rock the Universe events, plus three days of admission to one theme park per day at Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure and Universal Volcano Bay.

At the heart of the event, Rock the Universe supports youth group ministries and offers special pricing, exclusive vacation packages, benefits and opportunities for groups of 10 people or more.

The Rock the Universe 3-Park Rock Your Weekend Ticket for groups starts at $132.99. Groups who stay at one of Universal Orlando’s hotels will receive exclusive perks, such as Early Park Admission with valid theme park admission, complimentary shuttle transportation to Universal Orlando’s theme parks and Universal CityWalk and more.

To purchase Rock the Universe tickets and vacation packages, visit RocktheUniverse.com