Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at SeaWorld Orlando Starting April 25th

SeaWorld Orlando is inviting guests to celebrate Cinco de Mayo during the Seven Seas Food Festival.
What’s Happening:
- Experience the spirit of Mexico as SeaWorld Orlando invites guests to celebrate Cinco de Mayo during the Seven Seas Food Festival.
- The park will be transformed into a lively fiesta on select dates between April 25 – May 5 with unforgettable offerings which are included with park admission, including:
- Fiesta in the Street: The Wild Arctic Plaza will burst with energy as entertainers, stilt walkers and party starters keep the festive celebration going all day. (12 p.m. – 6 p.m.)
- DJ Dance Party: Move to the rhythm of new and old beats at this lively dance party throughout the day. (12:00 p.m. – 6 p.m.)
- Live Music: Be immersed in the traditional sounds of Mexico with classic bands performing beautiful and bold music. (12:00 p.m. – 6 p.m.)
- Mexican Flavors: Indulge in a variety of Mexican cuisine as part of SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival, featuring delicious beer, festive cocktails, and limited-time menu items such as Beef Barbacoa Tostada and Frozen Blood Orange Patrón Margarita. (11:30 a.m. to park close)
- As Orlando's largest theme park food festival, the Seven Seas Food Festival invites guests on a culinary journey around the globe, with over 200 delectable food and drink options inspired by cultures from every corner of the world.
- Guests can indulge in mouthwatering flavors while enjoying all the 60th Anniversary celebrations happening throughout the park.
- From award-winning attractions to captivating animal presentations, the Seven Seas Food Festival promises an unparalleled experience for guests of all ages.
Planning a Trip?:
- If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com