Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at SeaWorld Orlando Starting April 25th

SeaWorld Orlando is inviting guests to celebrate Cinco de Mayo during the Seven Seas Food Festival.

What’s Happening:

Experience the spirit of Mexico as SeaWorld Orlando invites guests to celebrate Cinco de Mayo during the Seven Seas Food Festival.

The park will be transformed into a lively fiesta on select dates between April 25 – May 5 with unforgettable offerings which are included with park admission, including:

Fiesta in the Street: The Wild Arctic Plaza will burst with energy as entertainers, stilt walkers and party starters keep the festive celebration going all day. (12 p.m. – 6 p.m.)

DJ Dance Party: Move to the rhythm of new and old beats at this lively dance party throughout the day. (12:00 p.m. – 6 p.m.)

Live Music: Be immersed in the traditional sounds of Mexico with classic bands performing beautiful and bold music. (12:00 p.m. – 6 p.m.)

Be immersed in the traditional sounds of Mexico with classic bands performing beautiful and bold music. (12:00 p.m. – 6 p.m.) Mexican Flavors: Indulge in a variety of Mexican cuisine as part of SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival, featuring delicious beer, festive cocktails, and limited-time menu items such as Beef Barbacoa Tostada and Frozen Blood Orange Patrón Margarita. (11:30 a.m. to park close)

Indulge in a variety of Mexican cuisine as part of SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival, featuring delicious beer, festive cocktails, and limited-time menu items such as Beef Barbacoa Tostada and Frozen Blood Orange Patrón Margarita. (11:30 a.m. to park close) As Orlando's largest theme park food festival, the Seven Seas Food Festival invites guests on a culinary journey around the globe, with over 200 delectable food and drink options inspired by cultures from every corner of the world.

Guests can indulge in mouthwatering flavors while enjoying all the 60th Anniversary celebrations happening throughout the park.

From award-winning attractions to captivating animal presentations, the Seven Seas Food Festival promises an unparalleled experience for guests of all ages.

Planning a Trip?:

If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.