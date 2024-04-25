Construction Update: Camp Snoopy Refresh at Knott’s Berry Farm

Construction Walls are up around Camp Snoopy at Knott’s Berry Farm, where the land is getting a refresh ahead of its Memorial Day reopening. Like most theme parks, Knott’s is letting Guests know what’s in store when the walls come down. Plans include new rides, new character experiences, new entertainment, a new dining hall, a new camp store, a new theater, more seating, and ambiance.

Snoopy’s Tenderpaw Twister is a family coaster whose lift hill will feature a “pint-sized launch,” making it perfect for kids to get ready to transition to the park’s bigger coasters (when they meet the height requirements, of course). Unlike most coasters, a ride on Snoopy’s Tenderpaw Twister is double the fun because you go around twice every time!

Sally’s Swing Along is another new ride that will let kids and parents soar 10 feet above the ground. Rocky Mountain Trucking Company is being rethemed to Camp Snoopy’s Off-Road Rally filled with funny road signs and obstacles to go over, around, and under. The Beagle Express is also receiving a few upgrades to tie it into the land’s new story, which finds the Peanuts preparing for camp jamboree events.

Woodstock’s Airmail will remain, although it is moving locations to a new area called Camp Post Office. This allows for the expanded Camp Snoopy Theater, which will feature a new Camp Snoopy show during the day under a shaded cover. At night, it will play host to campfire entertainment.

The Grizzly Lodge dining hall is being outfitted with new décor and menu items, revamped family restaurants, and an immersive new Snoopy Camp Store. In the meantime, the original shop is still operational for all of your Peanuts needs.

Construction walls remind Guests of the comic strip origins of Charles M. Schulz’s beloved characters, who are still meeting and greeting during construction, including Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Pigpen, Sally, Marcie, and Snoopy.

Camp Snoopy first opened at Knott’s Berry Farm in 1983, the first place where the iconic Peanuts characters first debuted outside of the comic strips and TV specials.

Thanks to this refresh, Camp Snoopy is guaranteed to have a home at Knott’s Berry Farm for many years to come.