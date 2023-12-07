Gatorland Announces Birth of Rare White Leucistic Alligator

Gatorland has announced the birth of an extremely rare leucistic white alligator at its Orlando park.

What’s Happening:

Gatorland, the "Alligator Capital of the World," has announced the birth of an extremely rare leucistic white alligator at its Orlando park.

With the birth of this incredible baby alligator, Gatorland now has the largest collection of rare leucistic alligators in the world.

Leucistic alligators are the rarest genetic variation in the American alligator.

They differ from albino alligators, which have pink eyes and a complete loss of pigment.

Leucism in alligators causes white coloration, but they often have patches or splotches of normal coloration on their skin.

Without the darker skin pigmentation, they can’t have direct sunlight for long periods of time because they sunburn easily.

Leucistic alligators also have brilliant blue eyes compared to the pink eyes of an albino alligator.

According to McHugh, the new baby female leucistic alligator and her normal colored brother, born to parents Jeyan and Ashley, weigh 96 grams and are currently 49 cm long.

Gatorland’s veterinarian has given them an A+ on their recent health check-up.

They eat bite-size pieces of raw chicken and tiny Croc Chow pellets made to supplement nutrition.

What They’re Saying: