Gatorland Announces Special Diamond Jubilee Edition of Gatorpalooza Weekend

Gatorland’s 5th annual Gatorpalooza weekend will be shining extra bright this year.
What’s Happening:
- Gatorpalooza 2024 is happening May 18th and 19th at Gatorland.
- This year’s event, however, will be a part of the park’s Diamond Jubilee Celebration as they celebrate their 75th anniversary.
- The weekend, included with park admission, will feature special music, food, vendors, family fun, and more.
- Along with the festivities, the park’s extensive animal habitats and experiences will still be available for guests to enjoy during the momentous occasion.
- For ticket and event information, head over to Gatorland’s website.
What They’re Saying:
- Mark McHugh, President and CEO of Gatorland: “We are excited beyond belief to be celebrating 75 amazing years in our Central Florida community. It is thrilling to share this historic event with all our friends and visitors who have supported us and watched us grow all these years. Gatorpalooza is always so much fun and combining our 75th celebration will create an unbelievable weekend. Of course, everyone will want to see Jawlene, our world-famous rescue alligator in her brand new home, and the world’s rarest alligators, Mystic the Leucistic and her brother Mayhem.”