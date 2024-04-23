Gatorland Announces Special Diamond Jubilee Edition of Gatorpalooza Weekend

Gatorland’s 5th annual Gatorpalooza weekend will be shining extra bright this year.

Gatorpalooza 2024 is happening May 18th and 19th at Gatorland.

This year’s event, however, will be a part of the park’s Diamond Jubilee Celebration as they celebrate their 75th anniversary.

The weekend, included with park admission, will feature special music, food, vendors, family fun, and more.

Along with the festivities, the park’s extensive animal habitats and experiences will still be available for guests to enjoy during the momentous occasion.

