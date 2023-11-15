Gatorland’s 4th Annual Holiday Ho, Ho, Ho-down Rings in the Holidays This December

There’s festive fun for everyone at Gatorland’s 4th Annual Holiday Ho, Ho, Ho-down, taking place December 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, and 17.
- Gatorland's signature holiday extravaganza unfolds with a delightful mix of music, festive displays, interactive characters, and an array of tempting seasonal treats available for purchase.
- Capture the essence of a distinctively Floridian holiday by snapping a photo with Gator Claus aboard his swamp-worthy sleigh.
- Meet the mischievous Krampus Croc, and sing along with the Florida Skunk Ape as he performs his favorite “Cryptid carols.”
- Discover an array of unique arts and craft vendors strategically placed throughout, providing a treasure trove of holiday shopping options to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list.
- Elevate your Christmas shopping experience with a visit to the acclaimed Gatorland gift shop, where Gatorland style awaits!
- All this and all of the alligators, wildlife, and the crowd-pleasing shows that have made Gatorland one of Florida’s most beloved attractions since 1949.
What they’re saying:
- Mark McHugh, President, and CEO of Gatorland: "Our Holiday Ho, Ho, Ho-Down has become a favorite family tradition for our visitors. It’s our goal to bring the holiday spirit to our guests in a way that only Gatorland can!”