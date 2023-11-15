Gatorland’s 4th Annual Holiday Ho, Ho, Ho-down Rings in the Holidays This December

There’s festive fun for everyone at Gatorland’s 4th Annual Holiday Ho, Ho, Ho-down, taking place December 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, and 17.

Gatorland's signature holiday extravaganza unfolds with a delightful mix of music, festive displays, interactive characters, and an array of tempting seasonal treats available for purchase.

Capture the essence of a distinctively Floridian holiday by snapping a photo with Gator Claus aboard his swamp-worthy sleigh.

Meet the mischievous Krampus Croc, and sing along with the Florida Skunk Ape as he performs his favorite “Cryptid carols.”

Discover an array of unique arts and craft vendors strategically placed throughout, providing a treasure trove of holiday shopping options to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list.

Elevate your Christmas shopping experience with a visit to the acclaimed Gatorland gift shop, where Gatorland style awaits!

All this and all of the alligators, wildlife, and the crowd-pleasing shows that have made Gatorland one of Florida’s most beloved attractions since 1949.

You can get your tickets for Gatorland’s 4th Annual Holiday Ho, Ho, Ho-down here

