Halloween Food Tour From Chef Jose Aleman at LEGOLAND Florida’s Brick-or-Treat 2023

Chef Jose Aleman gave us a tour of some of the delicious food offerings at LEGOLAND Florida for this year's Brick or Treat season.

What's Happening:

LEGOLAND Florida’s Brick or Treat is taking place September 16, 23, 30, and October 7-8, 14-15, 21-22, 28-29.

Of course, there is delicious food available for this special event.

See what's available with a special interview from Chef Jose Aleman.

Food and Drink Options:

Sneak over to grab a Do-Nut Wake the Dead Doughnut, a ghoulish Bavarian crème doughnut topped with green glaze, cookie crumbs, green and bone sprinkles, a gummy worm, and chocolate tombstone.

Tumble into Halloween with the Squad Ghouls Shake, a mint chocolate milkshake with a purple chocolate rim, whipped cream and spirited sprinkles.

Fall into the season with the Happy Harvest Apple Fries, served a la mode with pumpkin spice soft serve, caramel sauce and whipped cream.

Snag a cauldron of the Witch’s Brew Soft Serve, featuring lime soft serve and all the fixings for a perfect spell – a spirited sprinkle mix of bats, spiders and gummy worms.

Carve space in your day for a Pumpkin Patch Pretzel, dusted in pumpkin spice sugar and served with a creamy pumpkin cheesecake dipping sauce.

Embrace the Oktoberfest vibes with the Frankie-Furter, an all-beef hot dog served on a pretzel bun with sauerkraut and spicy mustard. Plus enjoy seasonal hard cider and pumpkin ale across the Resort.

Bring your monstrous appetite for the Ghoulishly Hot Chicken Sandwich, featuring a fried chicken breast topped with hot honey barbecue sauce and pimento cheese spread on a potato bun.

Treat yourself to a Churro de Los Muertos, a cinnamon-sugar churro and dulce de leche ice cream sandwich rolled in spirited sprinkles.

Find the spirit with the Monster Potion cocktail and kid-friendly Worm Juice at LEGOLAND Florida Resort hotels.

What Else to Expect: