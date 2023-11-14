Hersheypark Unveils New “Comet” Coaster Trains At IAAPA Expo 2023

Hersheypark and Philadelphia Toboggan Coasters Inc. made a special announcement at IAAPA Expo earlier today, unveiling new trains for a classic coaster.

What’s Happening:

Today at IAAPA Expo 2023, Hersheypark and Philadelphia Toboggan Coasters Inc. (PTCI) unveiled new trains for Comet, the oldest continuously operating coaster at the largest amusement park in Pennsylvania.

The design features a three-tone blue color scheme and a glittering metal flake treatment. The lead car will have new logos that harken back to the early 70's iconography of the Comet but with a new celestial treatment that carries onto the side panels of each car for an out-of-this-world look. The star is now featured prominently blazing across the track, leaving a sparkling ion tail in its wake. The new trains will also boast gold trim and diamond plate details.

The new Comet trains will arrive later this month at Hersheypark and will be available to guests to see and experience when the coaster begins spring operations in 2024.

Located in The Hollow region of Hersheypark, Comet continues to delight generations of riders 42" and taller (Reese's height category and above) during Spring weekends, summer and Hersheypark Halloween. It is one of 15 coasters in an iconic collection at Hersheypark.

Comet was the last coaster purchased by founder Milton S. Hershey. It was built by the Philadelphia Toboggan Company (PTC) and opened to the public in May 1946. For more than 75 years, the classic wooden roller coaster has been widely known for its great first drop, several airtime-producing bunny hills and long reign inside Hersheypark. Since its opening in the 1940s, the classic woodie has received multiple different logo treatments and train color schemes like green, black and at least two shades of blue. The modified double out-and-back classic wood coaster has two, 24-passenger trains.