LEGO NINJAGO Weekends Taking Place for a Limited Time at LEGOLAND Florida Starting January 20th

For five weekends starting January 20th, guests visiting LEGOLAND Florida can take part in LEGO NINJAGO Weekends. This will include new treats and exclusive meet-and-greets with heroes from the world of LEGO NINJAGO.
What’s Happening:
- For five action-packed weekends, guests can master the elemental powers as LEGO NINJAGO Weekends take over LEGOLAND Florida Resort!
- During this limited-time event, guests can unlock their true ninja potential through high-energy activities and shows, all-new ninja-worthy treats, and exclusive meet-and-greets with their favorite heroes from the world of LEGO NINJAGO.
- Plus, it is all included in general admission and select Annual Passes.
- LEGO NINJAGO Weekends will occur on Jan. 20-21, 27-28, Feb. 3-4, 10-11, and 17-19, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Path Of The Ninja:
- The quest to reach true ninja potential starts as soon as guests enter the park with the Path of the Ninja event guide activity.
- Guests will begin their day by choosing the elemental dragon power they are striving to master as they embark on the Path of the Ninja to enhance their skills.
- As guests participate in themed activities and interactive shows throughout the park, they will receive elemental stickers to complete the Path of the Ninja and reach their true ninja potential.
Action-Packed Activities & Shows:
- Focus and agility are major aspects of becoming the ultimate ninja master, and these high-energy activities and shows are the perfect way to enhance those skills.
- Lloyd challenges a new generation of ninjas to put their skills to the test through stunts, special effects, and awesome ninja moves in Lloyd’s Elemental Challenge.
- Unlock LEGO brick building fun at the collaborative Cobra Superbrick Build, and compete to build the fiercest dragon at the Ultimate Dragon Build Activity.
- Search for important clues to test ninja knowledge during Master Wu’s Expedition.
- Get ready to pose, balance, chop, and spin at the School of Spinjitzu.
- Become one with the rhythmic force of the dragons during The Dragon’s Drumbeat live drumming show.
- Take a dance break to show off ninja grooves at the Whip Around Dance Party.
- End the fun-filled day with LEGO NINJAGO heroes at the Ninjas Unite Celebration to recognize the accomplishment of completing the Path of the Ninja.
Tumble Into Treats:
- Fuel an awesome day of ninja training with six new, limited-time treats!
- Whether guests crave savory or sweet snacks, there is something for even the pickiest ninjas to love.
- Enjoy HI-YA-biscus Kombucha Lemonade, Bonsai Birria Ramen, Foe Fighting Apple Fries, Wings of Wisdom, Curr-ate Chop Fries, and Master Wu’s Dojo-Que Sandwich.
Kick It With Lego Ninjago Legends:
- Learn from the best by training with familiar heroes from LEGO NINJAGO
- Strike a ninja pose for a selfie with Master Wu, Kai, Nya, Zane, P.I.X.A.L, Sora, Arin, and Lloyd in meet-and-greets across the park!
Passes:
- LEGO NINJAGO Weekends at LEGOLAND Florida Resort is just the beginning of a full year of events and new additions that will excite first-time visitors as well as loyal fans.
- Unlock unlimited days of training to reach ultimate Ninja potential, and never put an end to the fun with an Annual Pass to LEGOLAND Florida Resort for as little as $13/month.
- Learn more at LEGOLAND.com/Florida.
