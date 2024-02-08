Roar Into LEGOLAND California’s Special Record-Breaking Dinosaur Party

LEGOLAND California is set to host a record-breaking Dinosaur costume party on March 3rd, marking a prehistoric party that celebrates the opening of Dino Valley this Spring.

What’s Happening:

Ahead of the eagerly anticipated opening of Dino Valley this spring, LEGOLAND California Resort is setting out to break the record for the largest dinosaur costume party on March 3rd.

Those wishing to participate in the event, which takes place from 7:00 am – 9:00 am, must pre-register to participate in this dinosaur costume party at the official website, here

LEGO T-Rex guy will lead this colossal dance party, a new Dino Valley costume character will be unveiled for the very first time, and there will be plenty of fun family photo ops.

For a chance to be part of history, guests are invited to visit LEGOLAND California dressed in dinosaur costumes. Participants in full head-to-toe dino attire will receive complimentary Park admission for the day! Annual pass holders who are blocked out on March 3rd will also receive complimentary admission.

This spring, dinosaurs are coming to life in Dino Valley. The new land near the entrance of the Park will feature three roar-some rides, an interactive build and play area, and tons of prehistoric fun. Highlights include: DUPLO Little Dino Trail: Dinosaurs aren’t extinct here! Hop on this four-seater ride to journey through the LEGO DUPLO Dino safari. Kids can use cameras to ‘capture’ the dinosaurs and play hide & seek with them along the way. Explorer River Quest: Embark on a river expedition to interact with LEGO dinosaur models – beware, you just might see a T-Rex! Coastersaurus: Everyone’s favorite dinosaur ride will continue to bring guests through the prehistoric jungle of LEGO dinosaurs. Circle around the 1,100-pound Brachiosaurus and whiz by the ten-foot tall Parasaurolophus scavenging for food. Interactive Dino Area: Dust off the dirt to reveal fossils in the Dino Dig area, build roar-some dinos with LEGO DUPLO bricks in the building zone, and meet and greet with new costume characters.



