LEGOLAND California To Kick Off Holidays Celebration November 18th

LEGOLAND California is getting ready to bring their spectacular Holidays event at the park and turn sunny southern California into a Winter Wonderland, starting next month!

What’s Happening:

LEGOLAND California Resort’s Holidays event is turning sunny Carlsbad, CA, into a winter wonderland this season. Kicking off November 18 and running on select days in November, December, and January, the event is complete with elaborate décor, twinkling lights, garland, presents, Christmas trees, and even falling snow – all included with general Park admission and select annual passes.

Stroll through the Park and be greeted by an iconic LEGO tree, and new LEGO characters, LEGO Snowman and LEGO Reindeer. Take Christmas card photos in front of the larger-than-life LEGO wreath, sing and dance along during Benny’s Ugly Sweater Party, sample Granny’s Apple Fries with a holiday twist, and watch the sky illuminate with festive fireworks on select nights. Don’t miss the opportunity to stop by festive zones – including Peppermint Plaza, Merry Mistletoe Town, and Wizard's Winter Hill – each offering a dose of seasonal entertainment and excitement, including: Peppermint Plaza : Meet and greet with a LEGO Toy Soldier, sing along with The Mint Marching Band, and get some holiday shopping in at The Big Shop. Merry Mistletoe Town: Step back into a classic Christmas with the traditional and cozy décor in Merry Mistletoe Town. Be sure to try the Merry Mini Beignets. Wizard’s Winter Hill: The Wizard has cast a spell over Castle Hill making it a wintery kingdom. Sample seasonal treats like exclusive peppermint ice cream, seasonal rice pudding and crêpes, and a special Yeti milkshake topped with holiday donuts! Holidays in Miniland: Say hello to LEGO reindeer and play some reindeer games. Enjoy some sweet treats and listen to some of your favorite holiday songs at the Jingle Jamboree.

After the Christmastime celebrations, ring in the New Year on December 31 with dazzling fireworks, delicious treats, festive entertainment, and more at this year’s Kids’ New Year’s Eve. Countdown to LEGOLAND California’s version of midnight (which is a kid-friendly 7 p.m.), view fireworks from several areas in the Park with special 3D glasses that turn the bursts into LEGO bricks, or embark on a scavenger hunt through Miniland to help the Minilanders find their New Year’s Eve party hats.

LEGOLAND believes awesome is for everyone! To ensure every visitor has a fun Holidays experience, all LEGOLAND Resorts in North America are Certified Autism Centers after working with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards to train and certify staff in sensory, environmental, and emotional awareness – ensuring families can build a bricktastic vacation and make unforgettable memories.