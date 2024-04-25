Legoland California Announces First Ever Parade and Brand-New Characters

Legoland California has announced the new characters that will take part in North America’s first ever Lego parade.
What’s Happening:
- Legoland California has announced their first ever parade, which will launch later this summer.
- The parade will include five costume characters with unique floats and over 50 performers dancing alongside.
- The new characters and floats include:
- Fire Chief Freya: Leading the parade on a LEGO® City Firetruck float, Fire Chief Freya is a brave and dedicated firefighter who embodies the spirit of heroism.
- Scuba Diver: This fearless explorer of the ocean depths is ready to share her underwater adventures with guests while aboard the LEGO® City Deep Sea Adventure inspired float. Her vibrant costume and engaging personality will add a wave of excitement to the festivities, and she may even bring along some underwater friends!
- Scallywag Pirate: Next, prepare to set sail with the Scallywag Pirate, a swashbuckling adventurer who's ready to bring a dash of high-seas excitement to the Parade on his treasure-seeking pirate ship float. With his charismatic charm and pirate swagger, he's sure to make a splash.
- Lloyd: Joining the lineup is Lloyd the ninja who will stealthily make his way through the Parade aboard an impressive LEGO® NINJAGO Dragon float. Known for his agility and bravery, Lloyd is a favorite among LEGO NINJAGO fans and is sure to add an element of mystery and excitement to the lineup.
- Hopsy: Hopsy, the bright red LEGO® DUPLO® bunny, will hop along at the tail end of the Parade on the LEGO® DUPLO® inspired float. Hopsy's playful energy will captivate the hearts and imaginations of the theme park’s youngest guests.
- LEGO® Friends: In addition, a LEGO® Friends inspired float will make its way ahead of Hopsy, spreading friendship, fun and togetherness through the love of imagination.
- The parade will help usher in Legoland California’s 25th anniversary.