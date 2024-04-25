Legoland California Announces First Ever Parade and Brand-New Characters

by |
Tags: , ,

Legoland California has announced the new characters that will take part in North America’s first ever Lego parade.

What’s Happening:

  • Legoland California has announced their first ever parade, which will launch later this summer.
  • The parade will include five costume characters with unique floats and over 50 performers dancing alongside.
  • The new characters and floats include:
    • Fire Chief Freya: Leading the parade on a LEGO® City Firetruck float, Fire Chief Freya is a brave and dedicated firefighter who embodies the spirit of heroism.
    • Scuba Diver: This fearless explorer of the ocean depths is ready to share her underwater adventures with guests while aboard the LEGO® City Deep Sea Adventure inspired float. Her vibrant costume and engaging personality will add a wave of excitement to the festivities, and she may even bring along some underwater friends!
    • Scallywag Pirate: Next, prepare to set sail with the Scallywag Pirate, a swashbuckling adventurer who's ready to bring a dash of high-seas excitement to the Parade on his treasure-seeking pirate ship float. With his charismatic charm and pirate swagger, he's sure to make a splash.
    • Lloyd: Joining the lineup is Lloyd the ninja who will stealthily make his way through the Parade aboard an impressive LEGO® NINJAGO Dragon float. Known for his agility and bravery, Lloyd is a favorite among LEGO NINJAGO fans and is sure to add an element of mystery and excitement to the lineup.
    • Hopsy: Hopsy, the bright red LEGO® DUPLO® bunny, will hop along at the tail end of the Parade on the LEGO® DUPLO® inspired float. Hopsy's playful energy will captivate the hearts and imaginations of the theme park’s youngest guests.
    • LEGO® Friends: In addition, a LEGO® Friends inspired float will make its way ahead of Hopsy, spreading friendship, fun and togetherness through the love of imagination.
  • The parade will help usher in Legoland California’s 25th anniversary.
Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight