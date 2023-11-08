New Experiences Coming to LEGOLAND Florida in 2024

If you've been thinking about becoming a LEGOLAND Florida passholder, 2024 might be the perfect time. There will be new experiences for the whole family to enjoy.

What’s Happening:

Race into 2024 with a full year of family fun at LEGOLAND Florida Resort as LEGOLAND Theme Park debuts the new LEGO Ferrari “Build and Race” Experience this spring.

Then, splash into an all-new adventure with the opening of SEA LIFE Florida Resort in Fall 2024 and enjoy an action-packed calendar of fan-favorite events. It’s the ultimate year to be or become a Passholder at LEGOLAND Florida Resort.

NEW! LEGO Ferrari Build and Race—COMING SPRING 2024

From your imagination to the racetrack… It's race time at the new LEGO Ferrari Build & Race Experience opening Spring 2024 at LEGOLAND Florida Resort!

See a life-sized LEGO Ferrari and create your own Ferrari race car in interactive play zones before you test drive it through three extreme test tracks.

Then digitally build and race on a virtual track to the finish line! Plus, the youngest drivers will design their own Ferrari with bigger bricks in the LEGO DUPLO build zone.

NEW! SEA LIFE Florida Resort—COMING FALL 2024

Discover the amazing wonders of the underwater world at SEA LIFE Florida Resort, an all-new aquarium opening this Fall 2024 at LEGOLAND Florida Resort.

Here, at this family-friendly aquarium, guests will marvel at a diverse range of marine life, interact with captivating exhibits, and embark on a voyage of oceanic exploration, ending in the ultimate final seascape—The Theme Park Under the Sea!

Swim along with SEA LIFE with waves of updates on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube @SEALIFEFlorida!

NEW! Passholder Exclusive Benefits

With an amazing new attraction and all-new aquarium coming, there’s no better time to become an Annual Passholder.

In 2024, The Resort is offering more Passholder benefits than ever before, including a new “Make-and-Take” workshop series.

Passholders will be encouraged to sign up to reserve their spot for this special, themed workshop series throughout the year.

2024 EVENTS

The awesomeness—and the gazillion reasons to be a Passholder— continues with special events that will help families build a year of fun, included with general Theme Park admission, and select Annual Passes.

LEGO NINJAGO Weekends

Unlock your inner ninja with the return of LEGO NINJAGO Weekends, select Saturdays and Sundays, January 20 – February 19, including Presidents’ Day.

Master the elemental powers with action-packed entertainment and activities and reach ninja potential.

Summer Block Party

Join the Summer Block Party and capture those vacation vibes with lively entertainment May 24 through August 8.

Plus, celebrate the triumphant return of Red, White & BOOM! July 4 – 6, including a bricktastic fireworks spectacular.

Brick-or-Treat Monster Party

Party like a monster next fall with the return of Brick-or-Treat Monster Party, select dates in September and October!

Lord Vampyre and his monster friends will conjure up more Halloween fun than before with ghoulishly great live shows, tons of candy, fireworks every event night, and exclusive character encounters that you can only get this spooky, silly time of year!

HOLIDAYS at LEGOLAND

Have a holly jolly Christmas select dates next November and December when LEGO Santa and his festive crew arrive for HOLIDAYS at LEGOLAND.

Jump into the holiday spirit with a flurry of family fun and all the LEGO décor.

Plus, ring in the New Year with Kids’ New Year’s Eve featuring the signature “brick drop” and 3D LEGO brick-bursting fireworks.