Photos / Video: New Blue Origin Virtual Reality Experience Debuts at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

The very first permanent exhibit from Blue Origin debuted at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, and we had the chance to check out the new exhibit. The exhibit is located within the Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex, one of the newer areas at KSC.

Guests enter into a near-perfect replica of the Blue Origin New Shepard capsule, where guests can enjoy a virtual reality experience. Laying down near flat, guests will put on a virtual reality headset and feel what it's like to take off into space aboard the New Shepard. Making use of a 360 degree camera, the 4-minute experience was filmed on a previous mission.

As you can see, the capsule is life-sized, so it’s a small experience that only seats a few people at a time.

A test seat is available outside the capsule.

Here’s a look at what the view from the virtual reality headsets looks like.

Learn more about the new Blue Origin exhibit from Barret Schlegelmilch, a CrewMember 7 trainer:

Guests also have the opportunity to send a digital postcard into space!

The Blue Origin New Shepard exhibit is now open at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex!