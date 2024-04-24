SeaWorld and Busch Gardens Thank Our Military With Free Park Admission Offer

SeaWorld and Busch Gardens are thanking our military with free one-day admission for them and up to three guests.

What’s Happening:

SeaWorld and Busch Gardens will honor Military Appreciation Month with free one-day admission for U.S. military veterans and up to three guests.

Veterans can register for this offer through May 12 and have until July 7 to visit the parks with their free tickets.

Active-duty military and their guests continue to enjoy one-day complimentary admission all year long.

The offers are part of United Parks & Resorts' Waves of Honor program, a longstanding partnership saluting active-duty military members, veterans and their families by offering special pricing and promotions throughout the year.

For more than 20 years, the company has been proud to provide complimentary park access to members of the United States military, and as a result, more than 10 million guests – active-duty military members, veterans and their families – have enjoyed free admission through the Waves of Honor program.

Whether it's educational animal experiences or thrilling attractions, military families are invited to the parks for a day of family fun.

Tickets:

Eligible U.S. military veterans and retirees can register for complimentary single-day ticket(s) for themselves and up to three dependents before May 12 at www.WavesofHonor.com

After registering, all tickets must be redeemed by July 7.

Service members and their direct dependents must have a valid active military ID to participate.

Any U.S. active-duty military activated or drilling reservist or National Guardsman can also take advantage of one complimentary admission for themselves and up to three dependents per year to SeaWorld/Busch Gardens.

Additional discounts and offers are available for active military and veterans through MWR and ITT offices on U.S. military bases and online at www.WavesofHonor.com

These offers are available year-round and may differ by park.

What They’re Saying:

Marc Swanson, CEO of United Parks & Resorts said, "We are proud to honor active-duty military, veterans and their families with a complimentary visit to one of our parks. We are incredibly grateful to all members of our military for their commitment and dedication to serving our country. The Waves of Honor program extends a small token of our appreciation to those who are serving or who have served. We look forward to welcoming military service members, veterans and their families for a fun-filled day in one of our parks."

Planning a Trip?:

