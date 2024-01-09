SeaWorld Entertainment Adds Nathaniel J. Lipman as Director of the Company

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., a leading theme park and entertainment company, today announced its Board of Directors has elected Nathaniel J. Lipman to serve as a Director of the Company, effective January 2, 2024.

Lipman served as Executive Chairman of CX Loyalty Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Affinion Group Holdings, Inc. from 2012 until November 2015, and as President and Chief Executive Officer from October 2005 to 2012.

Lipman continues to actively serve as Senior Advisor to CX Loyalty since 2015.

Lipman joined Cendant in June 1999 as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategic Planning.

After a series of increasing responsibilities in business development and marketing, Lipman served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Cendant's domestic membership business, Trilegiant, from 2002 to April 2004, and served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Cendant Marketing Services Division from April 2004 to 2005.

Prior to Cendant, Lipman held various legal and finance roles since 1989, including roles that involved significant experience in the travel and entertainment industry, including roles with Planet Hollywood, Inc., House of Blues Entertainment, Inc., and The Walt Disney Company, amongst others.

He also has significant experience serving as a director of both public and private companies, including prior service on the boards of directors of FTD. com, Redbox Automated Holdings, LLC, and Diamond Resorts International, Inc., amongst other companies.

