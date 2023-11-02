Special Two Day Ticket Offer for Florida Residents at Universal Orlando Resort

Currently, there is a special ticket offer for Florida residents to access two days of Universal Orlando Resort’s theme parks for the price of one.
What’s Happening:
- Florida residents can now purchase an exclusive ticket offer that gives them two days of access to Universal Orlando Resort’s thrilling theme parks for the price of a one-day ticket.
- Available for purchase now at www.UniversalOrlando.com, the “Buy a Day, Get a 2nd Day Free on a 2-Park, 1-Day Park-to-Park Ticket” includes admission to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure – two theme parks that boast some of the most innovative, immersive and popular theme park experiences ever created.
- Guests also have the option to upgrade their ticket to include access to Universal Volcano Bay water theme park – a picturesque, tropical oasis that offers the perfect balance of thrills and relaxation.
Buy a Day, Get a 2nd Day FREE on a 2-Park, 1-Day Park-to-Park Ticket Details:
- Pricing varies depending on date of visit.
- Two days of access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure with the purchase of a 1-Day Park-to-Park ticket
- Guests can upgrade their ticket to include access to Universal Volcano Bay water theme park.
- Ticket prices and availability vary by day. Use is valid for two (2) calendar days.
Laughing Place recommends UniversalFanTravel.com for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning