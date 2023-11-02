Special Two Day Ticket Offer for Florida Residents at Universal Orlando Resort

by |
Tags: , ,

Currently, there is a special ticket offer for Florida residents to access two days of Universal Orlando Resort’s theme parks for the price of one.

What’s Happening:

  • Florida residents can now purchase an exclusive ticket offer that gives them two days of access to Universal Orlando Resort’s thrilling theme parks for the price of a one-day ticket.
  • Available for purchase now at www.UniversalOrlando.com, the “Buy a Day, Get a 2nd Day Free on a 2-Park, 1-Day Park-to-Park Ticket” includes admission to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure – two theme parks that boast some of the most innovative, immersive and popular theme park experiences ever created.
  • Guests also have the option to upgrade their ticket to include access to Universal Volcano Bay water theme park – a picturesque, tropical oasis that offers the perfect balance of thrills and relaxation.

Buy a Day, Get a 2nd Day FREE on a 2-Park, 1-Day Park-to-Park Ticket Details:

  • Pricing varies depending on date of visit.
  • Two days of access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure with the purchase of a 1-Day Park-to-Park ticket
  • Guests can upgrade their ticket to include access to Universal Volcano Bay water theme park.
  • Ticket prices and availability vary by day. Use is valid for two (2) calendar days.

Laughing Place recommends UniversalFanTravel.com for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning
Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy