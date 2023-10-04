2023 Legends Panel at IAAPA Expo to Explore the Challenges of Opening Universal Beijing Resort

The 2023 edition of the Legends Panel at IAAPA Expo will explore the valuable lessons, tools and strategies that enabled Universal Beijing Resort to open in spite of COVID quarantines, lockdowns and more.

What’s Happening:

Each year for 26 years, the Legends Panel at IAAPA EXPO, moderated and curated by Bob Rogers, Founder & Chairman of BRC Imagination Arts, has shared the otherwise-lost wisdom and methods of the industry’s great achievers, in a way that helps tomorrow’s creative leaders shape the future.

This year’s panel on November 15th will focus on the challenges surrounding the grand opening of Universal Beijing Resort (UBR).

From ground breaking to ribbon cutting, UBR overcame one unusual challenge after another, with ingenuity, creative problem solving, leadership and grit. Three amazing Legends share insights, strategies, and lessons of a lifetime – lessons that you can soon be applying to your own work.

The Legends 2023 panel includes:

Bob Rogers is the Founder & Chairman of BRC Imagination Arts; Moderator and Curator of The Legends Panel.

Tom Mehrmann was the President and General Manager for Universal Beijing Resort during its development. For UBR, Tom worked with Universal Creative, the Chinese government and the Chinese partners to develop the strategies and teams that would operate the park. Today he is the President and Chief Operating Officer of Universal Destinations and Experiences, Pacific Rim. Previously, Tom was CEO of Ocean Park where, for 13 astonishing years, he successfully fought back and won, staying ahead of the newly arrived Hong Kong Disneyland. He is also the author of Taming the Mouse, in which he shares the invaluable management and leadership practices instrumental to his successes competing and winning against Disney in Hong Kong.

Sylvia Hase is the President of Hasbas Entertainment. Sylvia has been the creator and producer of an impressive body of award-winning, world-class events and live shows across the United States, Asia, Europe and South America. At UBR she was the creative force that adapted How to Train Your Dragon from film into the Thea-Award Winning stage spectacular, "Untrainable – The How to Train Your Dragon Stage Spectacular," including the script, music, choreography and special effects. She also lead the creative development and production of the park's daily "Universal on Parade," featuring themed floats, characters, and performers based on Universal's Despicable Me / Minions, Shrek, Madagascar, and Kung Fu Panda franchises.

Mike Hightower is the now retired President of Universal Creative. Michael was named President of Universal Creative after 26 years with Universal Parks & Resorts (UPR). He oversaw all aspects of planning, design, and creation of Universal theme parks, resorts, CityWalk venues, and new ventures worldwide. He has championed projects worldwide from concept through opening in the U.S., Japan, Singapore, Spain, Dubai, and China. In his prior role as Senior Vice President, Mr. Hightower was responsible for the delivery of UPR's largest property to date, Universal Beijing Resort. Prior to his career at Universal Parks & Resorts, Hightower was an engineering project manager in the aerospace/defense contracting industry.

About IAAPA: