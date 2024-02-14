Why Right Now is the Perfect Time to Visit Universal Orlando Resort

Right now is the perfect time to visit the Central Florida area. While other parts of the country are getting snow and ice, we are having an average winter high in the '70s. Currently, there is so much that Universal Orlando Resort has to offer.

What’s Happening:

With an average winter high of 70 degrees in Central Florida, Universal Orlando Resort invites guests to thaw out amid the hottest theme park thrills with incredible offers to book a trip to the award-winning resort.

With more than 60 of the most innovative attractions and entertainment experiences across three theme parks, Universal Orlando presents unparalleled world-class thrills for every member of the family.

Only here can guests cause mischief with the Minions in the all-new Minion Land, race alongside a ferocious Velociraptor pack on Jurassic World VelociCoaster, fly through the Forbidden Forest on Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade, and so much more.

Plus, now through April 7, guests can let the good times roll during Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval, included with regular theme park admission.

The fan-favorite event returns to Universal Studios Florida with an expansive menu of sweet, savory and spicy dishes inspired by New Orleans favorites and iconic Carnaval flavors from around the globe, a dazzling Mardi Gras parade where guests can catch tons of beads, live concerts by top names in music on select nights and more.

For more information about Universal Orlando Resort, including Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com

Right now, guests can take advantage of the below incredible deals to experience all that Universal Orlando has to offer:

U.S. residents can enjoy two additional free days of theme park access with the purchase of a 2-Park, 2-Day ticket – allowing them a total of four days of theme park thrills. Plus, they can save 20% on Universal Orlando hotels on select nights when they stay four or more nights (click here

U.S. residents can enjoy two additional free days of theme park access with the purchase of a 2-Park, 2-Day ticket – allowing them a total of four days of theme park thrills. Plus, they can save 20% on Universal Orlando hotels on select nights when they stay four or more nights (click Florida residents get two days of free access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure with the purchase of a 2-Park, 1-Day ticket – allowing them to enjoy a total of three days of theme park thrills (click here

Become a Universal Orlando Passholder and get three months free on any 2-Park or 3-Park Annual or Seasonal Pass.

Universal Annual and Seasonal Passholders receive exclusive Mardi Gras event perks, including a complimentary Mardi Gras-themed magnet, access to a special viewing area to enjoy the Mardi Gras parade, food and beverage discounts up to 15% off, special merchandise and more (click here

Universal Orlando Hotels:

Universal Orlando Passholders and Florida residents can save 40% on rooms

Non-Florida residents can explore additional hotel offers here

Planning a Trip?:

If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.