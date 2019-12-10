Disneyland Paris’ Exclusive Fashion Collection Celebrates Elsa

Chilly weather has arrived at Disneyland Paris and along with it, an exclusive new Frozen collection inspired by the ultimate snow queen, Elsa. Featuring a variety of blue hues and snowflake accents, this collection will warm the hearts of Frozen fans and fashionistas who are looking to add a little Disney to their fall and winter wardrobe.

From attire to accessories, this collection has a wide selection of options including a handbag, tops, headwear and more. The Elsa collection debuted at the resort last month and can be found at the following shops:

Disney Fashion at Disney Village

Walt Disney Studios Store at Walt Disney Studios Park

Main Street Motors at Main Street U.S.A.

Bay Boutique at Disney’s Newport Bay Club

Galerie Mickey at Disneyland Hotel

Headband – 19,99 €

Bag Jewelry – 14,99 €

Did you know there was such a thing as bag jewelry? I didn’t! Clip this on to your favorite purse or tote and voila! you have a little Elsa magic with you. I personally like the blue pom-pom.

Notebook – 19,99 €

Elsa will guard all of your secrets, recipes, song lyrics or whatever notes you find yourself writing in this cute notebook.

Scarf – 24,99 €

Keeping with the Ice Queen theme, this thin, oversized scarf also feature giant snowflakes! Whether you tie it, wrap it, or drape it over your shoulders, there are numerous ways to show off your Frozen style.

Snood – 25,99 € and Gloves – 25,99 €

Keep your head, ears, and hands warm and toasty with these cold weather accessories.

Skirt – 69,99 €

Dress like the queen you are in this long skirt with a flowing, embroidered, sheer overlay.

Sweater – 59,99 €

Even on the coldest of days, this cozy sweater will warm your heart and keep the chills away.

Handbag – 39,99 €

This dark blue handbag features Elsa, and is accented by snowflakes and fuzzy sides—a great way to keep all of your daily essentials in one place for wherever your journeys take you.

Pouchette – 25,99 €

Sweatshirt – 45,99€

A crop sweatshirt is always a winning wardrobe accessory and is great for layering. This makes a perfect statement item or accent piece and can be dressed up or down for any occasion.

Slim fit t-shirt – 25.99 €

This thin slim fit tee is sending me summer vibes!

Cape – 89,99 €

This dark blue cape features snowflakes on the shoulders and pink trees on the inner lining. If I had room in my suitcase, this would be coming home with me!

iPhone X XS case – 25,99 €

Now, if shopping isn’t your thing, you can still enjoy the best of Frozen at the Disneyland Paris Resort. A new show starring the beloved characters is now playing at Walt Disney Studios Park. Check out Mike’s video below:

Finally, an all new “Frozen Celebration” is coming to the resort next year where guests will “join Anna, Elsa and Olaf for a magical celebration that’s set to melt your heart!”

Which of these items in the Elsa Disneyland Paris Collection is your favorite? Have you had a chance to visit Disneyland Paris? Let us know!