TV Review: “Party of Five” (Freeform)

by | Dec 26, 2019 11:18 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

I was too young to watch the original Party of Five on Fox, but it was such a phenomenon that I definitely knew about it. The hour-long drama made stars of Neve Campbell, Matthew Fox, Scott Wolf, and Lacey Chabert and Freeform’s 2020 reboot may do the same for Brandon Larracuente, Niko Guardado, Emily Tosta, and Elle Paras Legaspi. All I knew about the original series is that it was about five kids of varying ages who looked after each other following the loss of their parents.

In the new Freeform version, the parents don’t die. Inspired by recent political events, the Acosta family owns and operates a restaurant and their five kids range in age from 24 to 1-years-old. When the police come into the restaurant and discover they don’t have their papers, the parents are deported and the eldest son has to give up his music dreams to look after his siblings, who are all struggling in their own ways. To further complicate things, the only adult child is a Dreamer, pending his own long term citizenship which could be threatened by a change in political policy. One brother is failing out of high school while an academic sister is going through a rebellious phase and the toddler is having medical issues, all things that the family’s new patriarch is unqualified to assist with.

The show is an ensemble piece, but oldest son Emilio (Brandon Larracuente) becomes the central character of the pilot and is the one that most Freeform viewers are going to latch on to. With a primarily female target audience, 16-year-old Lucia (Emily Tosta) is likely to become the most relatable character for Freeform’s core viewers who will identify with her challenge to find her identity when her world gets turned upside down.

Party of Five is quick to set up a love conflict by the second episode when teenage brother Beto (Niko Guardado, ABC’s The Goldbergs) hires a hostess for the restaurant because he has a crush on her, only to find that she is hooking up with Emilio. The tension is gripping and the three eldest kids all have such complicated lives that you can’t help but want to binge the entire season in one sitting. You’ll have to wait, as Freeform will be airing one episode per week on Wednesdays starting January 8th, 2020.

Since the parents aren’t dead in this adaptation, they still have some presence in the lives of the Acosta kids. This creates an added layer of conflict as the kids are trying to scrounge up enough money to pay for an immigration lawyer and the parents are able to phone in, judging and critiquing the situations at home. As Emilio struggles to establish himself as a parental figure for his siblings, his parents add an extra layer of tension to the situation.

I enjoyed Party of Five more than I expected to. I may have been too young for the original and it’s true that I’m outside of Freeform’s target demographic now, but this series has wide appeal. It’s the kind of show that parents can enjoy with their teenagers and it has the potential to cover pretty much any situation imaginable, making it an easy way to start conversations with your kids about topics that may otherwise be uncomfortable.

I give Party of Five 5 out of 5 Acosta children.

Party of Five premieres January 8th on Freeform.

 
Alex Reif

Alex has been blogging about Disney films since 2009 after a lifetime of fandom. He joined the Laughing Place team in 2014 and covers films across all of Disney’s brands, including Star Wars, Marvel, and Fox, in addition to books, music, toys, consumer products, and food. You can hear his voice as a member of the Laughing Place Podcast and his face can be seen on Laughing Place’s YouTube channel where he unboxes stuff.

 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Holidays
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Onward

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
The Lion King
Aladdin
Toy Story 4
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend