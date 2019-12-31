2019 Most Fascinating Disney People

Every year, Laughing Place names the top 10 Most Fascinating Disney People, highlighting those involved with the Walt Disney Company that everyday fans might not be so familiar with. Below are the first nine entrants to this year’s list, with our Disney Person of the Day to be named later today.

Here are some of 2019’s Most Fascinating Disney People:

Alan Bergman

Having worked his way up since joining the company in 1996, Alan Bergman was named Co-Chairman of The Walt Disney Studios and now leads the division alongside Alan Horn. While working with Horn on production, marketing, and distribution, Bergman continues to focus on business affairs, finance, legal, labor relations, operations, and technology.

Upon his promotion Bergman said, “The Walt Disney Studios team is the best in the business, and I’ve been inspired to do my best every day because of the extraordinary group of people I’m fortunate enough to work with,” said Bergman. “I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished together, and it’s a great honor to be asked to serve as Co-Chairman alongside Alan as we look forward to the years ahead.”

While the “Alans” are leading the business together, there is no question that Mr. Bergman is now Alan Horn’s heir apparent. With his background in finance, the big question is if he can be trained by Mr. Horn in the creative aspects of the business. Of course, with Disney’s unique portfolio of creative studios, there are plenty of creative executives that he can rely on as tutors as well.

Yvette Nicole Brown

While her most famous role is probably Shirley on the cult hit Community, Yvette Nicole Brown has quickly become a Disney staple. She even hosted the Disney+ showcase at the D23 Expo. While just rising to Disney prominence this year, her previous Disney roles include appearances include on ABC’s The Mayor, Elena of Avalor, and LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures.

This year, she had a cameo in Avengers: Endgame as an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. and it was announced that she would be appearing in the upcoming Disney+ orignal series Big Shot alongside fellow Disney fan John Stamos. But her most prominent role this year was bringing Aunt Sarah to life in the live-action adaptation of Lady and the Tramp on Disney+.

On her performance, Brown said, “Aunt Sarah is opinionated and a smidge passive aggressive,” says Brown. “She likes things her way, but I don't think she’s necessarily a bad person. I’m playing her as if she’s a loving and caring woman that doesn't understand why everything is going awry.”

While it is obvious that Brown has a long career ahead of her, we can hope that a lot of her future projects will be part of The Walt Disney Company.

Rebecca Campbell

The Disneyland Resort has a new leader and she comes from outside of the parks. While she has been with Disney since 1997, most of that time has been with local ABC stations. She started with WPVI in Philadelphia and worked her way up to leading the entire ABC Owned Television Station Group from 2010 to 2017. More recently she oversaw Disney’s international businesses in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Upon getting the job Campbell said, “Living in Southern California from 2010 to 2018 provided me an incredible opportunity to visit the Disneyland Resort often. And like all of you, I am a huge fan! So, to be asked to lead the park where Walt’s dream started is extremely humbling."

While she may still need some time to prove her abilities to manage the original Disney theme park, her enthusiasm has shown via Instagram posts that have ranged from celebrating with the cast as well as her excitedly sharing her new Disneyland Resort nametag. Time will tell how she performs under the intense microscope the Disneyland Resort often finds itself, but there is no doubt that she has a passion for making magic for the guests and the cast.

Josh Cooley

For the first time, the Toy Story franchise found itself being led by someone who was not at Pixar when the first film was released. Josh Cooley joined Pixar after graduating as an intern in the story department. Since then, he served as a story artist on The Incredibles, Ratatouille, and Up. He served as the story supervisor on Inside Out where he was nominated for an Oscar, He then made his directorial debut with the short Riley’s First Date?.

On Toy Story 4, Cooley said, “Like most people, I assumed that ‘Toy Story 3’ was the end of the story. Turns out it was only the end of Woody’s story with Andy. Just like in life, every ending is a new beginning. Woody now being in a new room, with new toys and a new kid, was something we have never seen before. The questions of what that would be like became the beginning of an entertaining story worth exploring.”

Citing Mad magazine, Steven Speilberg’s movies, and Who Framed Roger Rabbit as personal influences, Cooley faced a production of Toy Story which saw the departure of John Lasseter midway through. Cooley produced a successful film that must have been produced during some of the most uncertain times at Pixar. Through his accomplishment, he was able to set himself as one of the major second generation directors at Pixar and we look forward to his next project.

Kareem Daniel

Kareem Daniel may have the most ridiculously long title at The Walt Disney Company. He is the President, Walt Disney Imagineering Operations/Product Creation/Publishing/Games. His long title is a result of his large responsibilities. He oversees the global design and delivery of all parks, attractions, resorts, and cruise ships. In addition, he leads the product development of toys, fashion apparel, accessories, home goods, consumables, video games, books, and magazines. He joined Imagineering when they gained oversight of the consumer products business.

After that time, Kareem has gained additional responsibilities as he continued to show his ability to support a wide variety of businesses through creative and business success. He has become a valued partner to his leader, Bob Weis, who leads all of Imagineering.

As Imagineering continues its evolution since the opening of Shanghai Disneyland, they continue to stress the need to deliver projects that push the envelope, while also being delivered in a reliable fashion. It appears that Daniel may be key to meeting Imagineering’s goals moving forward.

Tom Holland

Not only did Tom Holland appear in Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spies in Disguise, he also saved the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That may be a bit of a stretch, but his role in ensuring that Spider-Man remains in the MCU has cemented Tom’s fan-favorite status.

For those that missed it, it was revealed that Sony and Disney could not come to terms on keeping Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in another MCU film. After the announcement, Holland was at the D23 Expo and gave a heartfelt thanks to the fans for supporting his time in the MCU. He also wanted to thank Disney CEO Bob Iger, so he asked for his email. After Tom reached out, Bob asked if he could call Tom to discuss the future.

As the story goes, Bob calls Tom while the young Avenger is at a pub with his family. Despite being a pint into the pub experience, Bob and Tom express their desires to work things out. Following that call, Disney and Sony found a way to mend their differences.

Tom will also be voicing a lead character in Pixar’s Onward alongside fellow MCU actor Chris Pratt. Shortly after promoting that film, he is expected to film his third solo Spider-Man film. No matter what happens, fans will always appreciate his passion for the role, the fans, and the MCU.

John Landgraff

It is pretty obvious the value that Bob Iger sees in FX. For proof, just see how they have been tasked with producing original series for Hulu in addition to their existing networks. A lot of the success has found is thanks to John Landgraf the chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions.

Landgraf joined FX as president of Entertainment in January 2004 and was elevated to the position of president and general manager of FX Networks in May 2005. He was named CEO in June 2013. During that time he has built a legacy of shows such as Rescue Me, Damages, Sons of Anarchy, Justified, The League, The Americans, and Atlanta. Essentially, he was able to build the basic cable version of HBO by finding success with both audiences and critics.

Landgraf has been vocal about how he believes the ownership transition has been smoother than expected and how he is excited by having Hulu sandbox to play in. And while Hulu has had some success breaking through the clutter of content, having the fine-tuned expertise of Mr. Landgraf will be an asset for the future.

With the initial batch of FX on Hulu series debuting early next year, we will soon see how important he is to Disney’s streaming ambitions. If his track record is any indication, we should expect a lot of high-quality content coming to Hulu very soon.

Derica Rice

Derica Rice joined the Board of Directors of The Walt Disney Company this March. His day job is being the Executive Vice President of CVS Health and President of CVS Caremark which he has held since March 2018. Prior to that, he spent most of his career at various positions with the Eli Lilly and Company organization.

According to Disney, what he brings to the Board is a practical knowledge of executive management of complex, worldwide businesses, and extensive experience in a wide range of financial and accounting matters including management of worldwide financial operations, financial oversight, risk management and the alignment of financial and strategic initiatives.

Upon Rice’s nomination, Bob Iger said, “As a well-respected leader in a dynamic, consumer-facing industry, Mr. Rice will bring a wealth of expertise and experience to our Board. We look forward to his insight and perspective as we continue to position the Company for long-term growth during this transformative era.”

“I am honored by the opportunity to join Disney’s Board, especially at such an important time for the Company,” Mr. Rice said. “Disney has long set the standard for world-class storytelling and innovation, and I look forward to working with Mr. Iger and the rest of the Board as the Company expands its portfolio and moves further into the direct-to-consumer space with new and compelling entertainment experiences.”

Scott Trowbridge

There is no question that Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge has been an ambitious project. The opening of Rise of the Resistance at Walt Disney World has hit that point home. Overseeing the project has been Scott Trowbridge who dreamt of building an experience that is unlike any other Disney projects in the past.

On Galaxy’s Edge, Trowbridge said, “At the heart of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is this fundamental truth: We all have the power to be a hero, making choices that change the course of the galaxy. Whether you’re a lowly moisture farmer on some remote planet or an orphan sitting in a pile of dirt just trying to scrape by, every individual has the power to change the universe.”

Following the creative success of the land, Trowbridge has been creative oversight of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure while continuing to lead Star Wars projects worldwide. Through his work, Trowbridge has established himself as a creative executive with vision that never loses sight on the guests that his projects are destined to entertain and the teams that help develop and execute that vision.

We look forward to seeing what Mr. Trowbridge has up his sleeve for the Disneyland Resort as well as the future of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and the other galactic projects that are on the horizon.

Stay tuned to Laughing Place to see who our Disney Person of the Year is!