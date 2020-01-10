Disney+ Watch Guide: Week of January 10th, 2020

by | Jan 10, 2020 11:00 AM Pacific Time

The season one finale of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series debuts this week and Encore! shines a spotlight on the stage musical that is being performed as the show-within-a-show. It’s shaping up to be another fun week on Disney+ with new titles being added to the library and an anniversary of a lesser known DCOM. Our Watch Guide covers everything new this week with a few library highlights.

New Exclusives

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – “Act Two”

“It’s Act Two of opening night, and the stakes have never been higher. After last-minute cast changes in Act One — and so much left unsaid between Ricky and Nini — there’s more drama offstage than on.”

Encore! – “High School Musical”

“Twelve years ago, high school classmates from Fish Creek High School in Fish Creek, Wisconsin performed the pop-culture phenomenon High School Musical.  Now, the cast returns to reprise the roles of their youth with the help of Broadway professionals.”

The World According to Jeff Goldblum – “Cosmetics”

“Jeff Goldblum faces the truth about cosmetics and discovers that it is a vehicle for both embracing who you are or becoming someone else entirely. From taking a crash course on all things cosmetic and learning the spiritual meaning behind Native American face designs to getting groovy at a drag-queen show, Jeff gets to the root of why the world is crazy for cosmetics.”

Marvel Hero Project – “Spectacular Sidney”

“Sidney fell in love with reading at a young age, but he wasn’t finding a lot of stories with characters who resembled him. So,he established his Books-n-Bros club, targeted to young, African-American boys to spread his love of reading and improve literacy skills. He wanted other kids like him to share in the power of stories, and now Marvel wants everyone to know the Super Hero Sidney is.”

Pick of the Litter – “Next Level Training”

“The training dogs advance. Amara’s fate is determined.”

Forky Asks a Question – “What is Reading?”

 

“The energetic Peas-n-a-Pod siblings teach Forky about reading and how it is done, with a little help from Mr. Spell.”

Pixar SparkShorts – “Loop”

“In Loop, two kids at canoe camp find themselves adrift on a lake, unable to move forward until they find a new way to connect and see the world through each other's eyes. This film breaks new ground by featuring Pixar’s first non-verbal autistic character.”

One Day at Disney Shorts – “Modern Family”

“The cast & crew of Modern Family describe what it’s like to be a part of the infamous Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan.”

Disney Family Sundays – “Alice in Wonderland: Teacup Lamp”

“The Chaney’s join Amber for a craft inspired by Disney’s Alice in Wonderland.”

New on Disney+

January 10th

Shorts

  • “Destino” (Walt Disney/Salvador Dali Collaboration)

TV Shows

January 15th

TV Shows

  • Disney Channel
    • Muppet Babies: Show & Tell
    • Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja (Seasons 1-2)
  • Marvel
  • National Geographic
    • America’s National Parks
    • Continent 7: Antarctica
    • Dog Impossible
    • Wild Russia

Library Highlights

15th Anniversary: Now You See It

This DCOM stars Aly Michalka of the sister musical group Aly & AJ as a young reality TV producer who discovers a magician with incredible abilities, which premiered on January 14th, 2005.

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea

Fox’s Underwater is playing in theaters this week. Celebrate by watching Walt Disney’s 1954 live-action classic adventure 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, based on the classic Jules Verne novel.

