A Guide to Interactive Art Experiences at Epcot’s International Festival of the Arts 2020

Epcot’s International Festival of the Arts offers a wide variety of experiences to stimulate the spirit and emotions of Guests. Some of them are passive, such as watching a performance or observing still art installed throughout the park. But there is also an abundance of interactive experiences to partake in. In this article, we will look at some of the opportunities Guests will have to join in and create art at this year’s festival, all of which were on display during a recent media showcase. The Epcot International Festival of the Arts runs from January 17th through February 24th.

Expression Section Paint-By-Number Mural

1 of 3

Returning this year is the Expression Section Paint-By-Number Mural. At the media event, a small mural was started of the Imagination Pavilion, which looks dazzling by the end of the event. The in-park mural will be significantly larger and Guests will find it in Future World.

Interactive Glass Art by Arribas Brothers

1 of 8

Fans of Arribas Brothers will have their first opportunity to make a piece of glass art themselves at Glaskunst, a new experience debuting with the Festival of the Arts. A variety of items can be crafted like pendants, plates, picture frames, and nightlights. Pricing ranges from $25 to $55, which includes domestic shipping because there is a three-day turnaround between when you make your art and when it will be ready. If you participate in this experience early enough in your trip, you have the option of having it delivered to your Disney Resort or picking it up at any Arribas Brothers location on Disney property.

During the experience, Guests will take pre-cut bits of colorful glass and glue them to a template for the item they are making. When they finish their craft, it will be sent to a warehouse to be fused in an oven for a day where the glass will be flattened and then fired into a mold.

Can’t make it to Festival of the Arts this year? No worries, this new experience is going to remain at Epcot even after the festival wraps up. An Arribas Brothers rep I spoke with mentioned that there will be seasonally appropriate craft items during specific times of year. An example would be ornaments next winter.

Ink & Paint Workshop

1 of 8

Have you ever wanted to work in the Ink & Paint Department on a classic Disney animated feature? Now you can simulate that experience with the Ink & Paint Workshop, held on Saturdays at 10:00 am for an additional cost of $45. This 60-minute experience is led by Lynn Rippberger, who was in the Ink & Paint Department in films ranging from The Little Mermaid in the celluloid days all the way through The Princess and the Frog in the digital era. A different character is painted each week on the following schedule:

Saturday, January 18, 2020 – Mickey Mouse

Saturday, January 25, 2020 – Minnie Mouse

Saturday, February 1, 2020 – Donald Duck

Saturday, February 8, 2020 – Pluto

Saturday, February 15, 2020 – Goofy

Saturday, February 22, 2020 – Mickey Mouse

During the media event, I got to try my hand at painting Mickey Mouse. You paint on the backside of the ink so you don’t smudge it. Lynn teaches you the art of floating the paint on the cel just like they did in the classic hand-drawn era.

Reservations can be made in advance by calling (407) WDW-FEST or (407) 939-3378.

Spin Art

1 of 4

A perfect option for groups visiting Epcot International Festival of the Arts is Spin Art, where your experience can range from riding a stationary bike to spin a drum to create a work of art while their friends or family squeeze paint onto it. Those feeling less inclined to exercise can opt for an automated table top experience. You choose up to four colors and the experience promises that no two pieces will be the same. Prices range from $19 to $25 and the art will be completely dry within 15-minutes. Spin Art is located in World Showcase between Morocco and Japan.

Handimals

1 of 2

Children and families looking to commemorate their visit to the Epcot International Festival of the Arts may find Handimals to be exactly what they’re looking for. Using a handprint, an artist will transform it into the animal of your child’s choosing. They even get to pick the color of the animal. Nothing is too wild or extreme for the Handimals team. Options range from single handprints to entire families on a long sheet. The artists would be happy to add special details, like your child’s age and the date of their handprint. They will be located near The Land Pavilion in Future World.

