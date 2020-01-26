Sundance 2020 Film Review: “Hilary” (Hulu)

by | Jan 26, 2020 6:11 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Hulu’s new four-part documentary series Hillary chronicles the life of Hillary Rodham Clinton through recent interviews with the politician, her family, her friends, and even a rival or two. Screened during the Sundance Film Festival as a four-hour special event, I had the privilege of seeing the entire series in a packed auditorium full of Hillary Clinton’s fans and even a few non-supporters who were curious to see what the documentary would reveal. At times, audience members would cheer, boo, or comment on moments as they played out, a real treat for a format that most viewers will experience from their living rooms or mobile devices in isolation. The audience came together as a community at Sundance around a modern feminist icon.

Juxtaposed against behind-the-scenes footage from the campaign trail in 2015 and 2016, Hillary tells a more or less linear narrative that occasionally bounces to the present when relevant. Emails, for example, are brought up in the first episode, but Bill Clinton’s infidelity doesn’t get touched upon until the third installment, with Benghazi barely being whispered until the fourth and final chapter. The series tells an incredible story of a trailblazing woman loved by all who know her personally and attacked publicly by those who don’t understand her determination and drive. It is shockingly honest about every controversy that comes to mind when you hear or read her name.

Prior to seeing Hillary, I had never read a biography on her and was pretty unfamiliar with her pre-White House past. Through rarely seen family photos and home movies, you get to know Hillary Rodham during her formative years leading up to college at an all girl’s school and her earliest leadership opportunities in school politics. The first episode follows her to Yale, where she would meet her future husband, Bill Clinton. Their courtship years are sweet and romantic and critics who make claims about any long-term political agenda will find it to be a story of a level headed young woman swept off her feet while not losing sight of the big picture.

The series points out just how big Hillary’s accomplishments were early in life, going against the grain of society to become a highly educated woman who used her talents to fight for the rights of women, children, and minorities from her earliest days practicing law. Bill Clinton’s young rise to political power is presented matter of factly and while the documentary doesn’t force any emotions, it’s almost heartbreaking to watch as Hillary’s goals, ambitions, and life’s work begins to take a backseat as she conforms to societal pressures of what a politician’s wife should be.

Throughout the entire series, Hillary never lets the world push her down for long. She makes concessions along the way when they create a path to her heart’s desire, which appears to be a genuine and heartfelt goal to improve the quality of life for women, children, and minorities, a trend that you see throughout the entire narrative that directly lead into her main campaign promises. She laughs looking back on times where she was lampooned for being too open and political and then vilified as being cold and quiet when she changed her approach.

It’s impossible to tell this story without an awful lot of Trump in the final chapter, but he’s barely scene or talked about before the last episode where the rigors and trials of the campaign trail become the main focus. We all know how the story ends, but what Hillary really seeks to do is to create a positive message of hope. The doors have been opened for other women to follow in Hillary Rodham Clinton’s trailblazing and glass ceiling shattering footsteps. This is America and anyone from any means can become anything they want to be. Whatever your personal or political beliefs, that’s the true message of the film that should resonate with any viewer.

I give Hillary 5 out of 5 media outlets giving more coverage to Hillary’s wardrobe than her campaign platform.

Hillary premieres March 6th on Hulu.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend