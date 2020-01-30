Bring Home “The Child” with the Latest Styles From shopDisney

Yes, the first season of The Mandalorian may be over, but the hype for the new series isn’t dying down anytime soon. If you’re like us, you love the show, but especially adore the little green creature known officially as “The Child.” Since his debut, retailers have been scrambling to create merchandise featuring the little guy and now, waves of new items are starting to arrive.
shopDisney recently introduced new shirts, pullovers, and accessories showcasing the Mandalorian as well as “The Child”, and we’re all for it! So if you’ve been saving up your beskar steel for some really great Baby Yoda stuff, now’s the time to hit up shopDisney to scoop up all of your faves!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
Cozy Tops
- The Mandalorian and the Child Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults – Star Wars: The Mandalorian | shopDisney
- The Child "Be Mine" – Star Wars: The Mandalorian Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults | shopDisney
- The Child "Cutest in the Galaxy" Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults – Star Wars: The Mandalorian | shopDisney
- The Child Spirit Jersey for Adults – Star Wars: The Mandalorian | shopDisney
- The Child – Star Wars: The Mandalorian Smiling Pastel Artwork Raglan T-Shirt for Women | shopDisney
Fun for the Adults
- The Child – Star Wars: The Mandalorian T-Shirt for Men | shopDisney
- The Child – Star Wars: The Mandalorian Film Still T-Shirt for Men – Customized | shopDisney
- Kuiil T-Shirt for Men – Star Wars: The Mandalorian | shopDisney
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian T-Shirt for Adults | shopDisney
- The Mandalorian and the Child T-Shirt for Men – Star Wars: The Mandalorian | shopDisney
- The Child – Star Wars: The Mandalorian Scoop Neck T-Shirt for Women | shopDisney
- The Child “Cutest in the Galaxy” – Star Wars: The Mandalorian T-Shirt for Women | shopDisney
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian Tie-Dye T-Shirt for Men | shopDisney
Fun for the Kids
- The Child T-Shirt for Kids – Star Wars: The Mandalorian | shopDisney
- The Child "The Force Is Strong" T-Shirt for Kids – Star Wars: The Mandalorian | shopDisney
- The Child "Little Valentine" – Star Wars: The Mandalorian T-Shirt for Kids | shopDisney
- The Child – Star Wars: The Mandalorian T-Shirt for Boys | shopDisney
Shoes and Socks
Travelling Tumblers
Miscellaneous Merch
- Smiling Pastel Artwork Accessory Bag – Customized | shopDisney
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian Poster Book | shopDisney
- 50 Years Young Stainless Steel Water Bottle – Customized | shopDisney
- Film Still Mug – Customized | shopDisney
- 50 Years Young Case-Mate iPhone Case – Customized | shopDisney
- Film Still iPhone Case – Customized | shopDisney
- The Mandalorian 50 Years Young iPad Mini Sleeve – Customized | shopDisney