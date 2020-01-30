Bring Home “The Child” with the Latest Styles From shopDisney

Yes, the first season of The Mandalorian may be over, but the hype for the new series isn’t dying down anytime soon. If you’re like us, you love the show, but especially adore the little green creature known officially as “The Child.” Since his debut, retailers have been scrambling to create merchandise featuring the little guy and now, waves of new items are starting to arrive.

shopDisney recently introduced new shirts, pullovers, and accessories showcasing the Mandalorian as well as “The Child”, and we’re all for it! So if you’ve been saving up your beskar steel for some really great Baby Yoda stuff, now’s the time to hit up shopDisney to scoop up all of your faves!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Cozy Tops

Fun for the Adults

Fun for the Kids

Shoes and Socks

Travelling Tumblers

Miscellaneous Merch