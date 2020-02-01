February 2020 Disney Highlights

February 1

The Touchstone classic, Big Business comes to Disney+

February 2

Today is the “Big Game” aka the Super Bowl. We know we are going to get a new trailer for Mulan, but keep an eye out for other Disney promos and commercials

February 3

Missing football? On National Geographic’s Brain Games, Drew Brees appears tonight.

February 4

Disney’s earnings are announced today. Look for everyone waiting to hear how many subscribers Disney+ has gained in its first few months.

February 5

In Marvel’s Star Wars: Darth Vader #1, the dark lord grapples with Luke’s unthinkable refusal and embarks on a bloody mission of rage-filled revenge against everything and everyone who had a hand in hiding and corrupting his only son

February 6

The second part of ESPN’s 30 for 30 Vick airs tonight

February 7

The latest Disney+ original movie Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made debuts on the service today.

February 8

D23 is hosting a 75th Anniversary screening of The Three Caballeros on the studio lot. Included will be a look at DIsney+’s Legend of the Three Caballeros series.

February 9

The Oscars air on ABC. Cheer on all of the Disney, National Geographic, Pixar, Lucasfilm, Marvel, 20th Century Studios, and Searchlight Pictures nominees.

February 10

Anthony Anderson and his co-star Marsai Martin face off in a series of games on National Geographic’s Brain Games.

February 11

ABC debuts For Life. The series is about an imprisoned man, Aaron Wallace (Nicholas Pinnock), who becomes a lawyer litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit. His quest for freedom is driven by his desperate desire to get back to the family he loves – his estranged wife (Joy Bryant) and daughter (Tyla Harris) – and reclaim the life that was stolen from him.

February 12

The latest Disneyland After Dark event Sweethearts’ Nite begins one of two evenings tonight. Look for special photo locations, food, merchandise, and other experiences throughout Disneyland Park.

February 13

Searchlight Pictures’ Downhill debuts this weekend. You can check out Alex’s review here.

February 14

ZOMBIES 2 debuts on DIsney Channel. The film picks up a few months after the original in the town of Seabrook, where the newly united communities of humans and zombies are reveling in their new-found peace. Addison is finishing up an exciting and competitive session at cheer camp and Zed is preoccupied with his plan to ask her to Prawn, Seabrook High’s mighty shrimp-themed prom. However, when a new group of mysterious teenage werewolves unexpectedly arrive in search of an ancient life source buried somewhere in Seabrook, a fearful city council immediately reenacts Seabrook’s anti-monster laws, making it impossible for Zed and Addison to attend Prawn together

February 15

The latest release in the “Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction” collection celebrates Pirates in the Carribean.

February 16

The latest season of American Idol debuts as the network searches for America’s next pop star.

February 17

As part of the Walt Disney Archives 50th anniversary celebration. A special screening of 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea will be held at the El Capitan Theatre.

February 18

In case you missed it, the first season of High Fidelity has premiered on Hulu.

February 19

The Marvel’s Voices podcast is becoming a special one-shot comic. You can pick up Marvel’s Voices #1 at comic shops and digitally today.

February 20

Adapted from Jack London’s classic story, The Call of the Wild stars Harrison Ford and is directed by Chris Sanders.

February 21

Star Wars: The Clone Wars debuts its final season on Disney+.

February 22

The Hidden Kingdoms of China debuts on Nat Geo

February 23

The Walt Disney World Princess Half Marathon is held today at Walt Disney World

February 24

The latest Star Wars publishing initiative Project Luminous is revealed today. Follow us for full coverage.

February 25

Have you watched the NBA G League yet? If not, you can catch the Lakeland Magic take on the Erie BayHawks today on ESPN+

February 26

In Falcon and the Winter Soldier #1, Captain America’s sidekicks go on an adventure on their own.

February 27

Check out a new episode of the Laughing Place Podcast where we learn all about the reveals at New York Toy Fair

February 28

The brand new Magic Happens parade debuts at Disneyland Park today

February 29

Not to be outdone by its neighbor, Disney California Adventure has launched their annual food and wine festival.