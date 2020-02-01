LEGO Ninjago Days at LEGOLAND Florida

LEGOLAND Florida always has something going on — and their latest delves into the world of Ninjago. LEGO Ninjago, for those of you that don’t know, is one of the most popular themes of any of the LEGO playsets and has been around since 2011, inspiring TV series, mini-movies, as well as its very own land and 4D film at LEGOLAND Florida.

One of the highlights of these events is the chance to meet some of your favorite LEGO characters, including these ninjas:

Characters aren’t the only thing to be found during this fun day. With it being LEGOLAND, you know there have to be some hands-on activities, such as helping a Master Builder create a larger-than-life-sized Lord Garmadon!

For me, as a big kid, I always look forward to the scavenger hunts. This one didn’t disappoint as we searched for Master Wu in the Where’s Wu Scavenger Hunt: A ninja blends with their surroundings! Now it’s up to you to find Master Wu hiding among the landmarks of MINILAND USA.

Thankfully ,Master Wu doesn’t try to be too skilled in his ninja hiding skills. After all, this is designed for little ones.

Once you have found all of Master Wu’s hiding spots, you enter for a LEGOLAND Florida prize pack and are given a prize for taking part in the hunt.

One of the things I say every time I get a chance to visit this fun park is how much they step up the level of entertainment. With stilt walkers and ninjas out in the park for guests to interact with, it is hard to fit everything into one day, but make sure to catch the themed show put on in the LEGO City Stage. For LEGO Ninjago Days, it was Elemental Masters. In this show, you can observe LEGOLAND Florida’s elite ninjas as they demonstrate abilities in mastering the elements of Spinjitzu. The dojo comes to life with kicking, spinning and tumbling in this exciting, high energy show.

Of course, throughout the park, there are other pieces of entertainment including Ninjoga. Yes, that’s right — yoga for kids! But after mastering the elements, you might want to try a new dining option has been added to the Ninjago land: the Ninja Kitchen food truck.

Offering some great Asian menu items, this food truck takes theme park food to the next level with lots of great options, all with some great flavors.

LEGO Ninjago Days only run for this weekend and next so make sure you plan your trip asap and enjoy all the fun of this great park.