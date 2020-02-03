Contest: Root on Robin and Brook Lopez with Laughing Place

By now, you’ve probably heard all about how NBA stars (and brothers) Robin and Brook Lopez are massive Disney fans. Whether they’re introducing other celebs to the majesty of Tokyo DisneySea or combining their two loves by greeting guests at Walt Disney World’s NBA Experience, the duo have certainly proven their Disney cred. And since us Disney nerds need to support each other, we’re excited to see the boys and their Milwaukee Bucks teammates take on the Orlando Magic next month — and we want you to join us!

Laughing Place is pleased to announce our latest giveaway: a chance to hang out with the LP crew and watch the Bucks versus the Magic from an Amway Center suite. The game will be held on February 8th, 2020 with tip-off at 2 p.m. We’ll be inviting winners to join us — all you have to do is enter your information in the sheet below.

The sweepstakes will be open until 5pm ET on Thursday, February 6th and winners will be notified by Friday at 5pm. Note that transportation to and accommodations in Orlando will not be provided. Must be 18 or older to enter.

Good luck — and Go Bucks!