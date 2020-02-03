Pixar’s “Onward” Shopping Guide: Toys, Home Goods, Apparel, Accessories, and Moreth

by | Feb 3, 2020 4:26 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Pixar’s Onward hits theaters on March 6th and Disney is getting ready with a huge line of products hitting store shelves over the next few weeks leading up to the film’s release. This guide will help you discover what treasures await on your next quest to the retail realm.

Toys

Wizard Staff

Relive the adventure with the wizard staff that the Lightfoot boys use in the film. It features lights, sounds, and a removable gem. Made by Mattel for $24.99.

Blazey Feature Plush

Bring home your own pet dragon with the Blazey Feature Plush, which makes sounds and lights up. Made by Mattel for $19.99.

Action Figures

Bring home Ian and Barley Lightfoot, their father, and Manticore as action figures from Mattel. Price ranges are $9.99 to $14.99. Collect three main characters in one Onward Quest Pack from Target for $29.99.

Mini Figure Blind Bags

Collect up to twelve characters from Onward in blind-bag packs from Mattel for $3.49 each.

Mini Figure + Vehicles

1 of 3

Target is the exclusive retailer for these mini figures with vehicles, including Ian Lightfoot with the unicorn van. From Mattel for $6.99.

Journal with Light-Up Staff Pen

 

Track your own adventure with this “Quests of Yore” journal with light-up wizard staff pen from Disney Store for $14.99. Coming February 10th.

Shop Disney/Disney Store Plush

Ian, Barley, father, Blazey, Manticore, and unicorn all become huggable plushies from Disney Store rangining in price from $16.99 to $22.99. Coming February 10th.

Deluxe Figurine Set

1 of 2

Bring home eight figurines for $26.99 with this Shop Disney exclusive playset coming February 10th.

Home Goods

Coffee Mug

1 of 2

Wake up with a jolt with this Guinevere unicorn van mug for $19.99, coming February 10th.

Guinevere Playmate Cooler

1 of 2

Take your lunch on an adventure with this themed cooler from Igloo for $39.99.

16oz Tritan Water Bottle

Show off your vinyls from across the land with this water bottle exclusive to Hot Topic for $18.00.

16oz Tervis Tumblers

Tervis’ high-quality tumblers feature Onward character on their quest.

Manticore Tavern Mug

This mug from the Manticore Tavern will be exclusive to Hot Topic and Box Lunch when it debuts this March.

Night and Day Bed in a Bag

This Wal Mart exclusive bedding set comes with a character pillow for $39.99.

Throw Blanket

This Onward throw blanket is a Wal Mart exclusive available March 1st for $29.95.

Apparel

Quest Seekers Cap

This ball cap is exclusive to Lids and Hat World, coming February 20th.

Guinevere Washed Dad Cap

This hat is a Box Lunch/Hot Topic exclusive.

Box Lunch Shirts

These Box Lunch exclusive shirts range in price from $14.90 to $18.90.

Hot Topic Barley Vest

1 of 2

Dress like Barley Lightfoot with this Hot Topic exclusive vest for $44.90.

Cakeworthy Ian Flannel

1 of 2

Ian Lightfoot’s signature flannel can be yours starting February 28th with this Cakeworthy shirt on ShopDisney.

Box Lunch Willowdale College Hoodie

Box Lunch also has an exclusive Willowdale College Hoodie for $54.90.

ShopDisney Willowdale College Hoodie

ShopDisney’s own Willowdale College hoodie will be available February 10th for $39.99

Accessories

Magicband 2.0

Guests at Walt Disney World can proudly wear their quest with the Onward Magicband for $24.99.

Guinevere Backpack

1 of 2

This awesome backpack that looks like the Guinevere van will soon be available to show off your Onward fandom.

Backpack

A more traditional style backpack is also coming soon.

Box Lunch Pins

1 of 2

These two Box Lunch pins will be available February 18th for $8.99 each.

Rock Love Jewelry

Add four necklaces and a ring to your Rock Love Jewelry collection from Onward for $45 each.

Books

Ian and Barley’s Magical Book of Jokes, Puns, and Gags

Become the biggest jokester in the land with this movie tie-in book for $4.99.

Onward: Quests of Yore

Ian and Barley Lightfoot tell their tale in their hand-written tale Onward: Quests of Yore for $16.99.

Onward: The Search for the Phoenix Gem

New Mushroomton student Sadalia Brushthorn is on a case for her local school paper, investigating the mysterious behavior of Ian and Barley Lightfoot in Onward: The Search for the Phoenix Gem from Disney Press for $10.99.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend