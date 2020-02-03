Pixar’s “Onward” Shopping Guide: Toys, Home Goods, Apparel, Accessories, and Moreth

Pixar’s Onward hits theaters on March 6th and Disney is getting ready with a huge line of products hitting store shelves over the next few weeks leading up to the film’s release. This guide will help you discover what treasures await on your next quest to the retail realm.

Toys

Relive the adventure with the wizard staff that the Lightfoot boys use in the film. It features lights, sounds, and a removable gem. Made by Mattel for $24.99.

Bring home your own pet dragon with the Blazey Feature Plush, which makes sounds and lights up. Made by Mattel for $19.99.

Action Figures

Bring home Ian and Barley Lightfoot, their father, and Manticore as action figures from Mattel. Price ranges are $9.99 to $14.99. Collect three main characters in one Onward Quest Pack from Target for $29.99.

Mini Figure Blind Bags

Collect up to twelve characters from Onward in blind-bag packs from Mattel for $3.49 each.

Mini Figure + Vehicles

Target is the exclusive retailer for these mini figures with vehicles, including Ian Lightfoot with the unicorn van. From Mattel for $6.99.

Journal with Light-Up Staff Pen

Track your own adventure with this “Quests of Yore” journal with light-up wizard staff pen from Disney Store for $14.99. Coming February 10th.

Shop Disney/Disney Store Plush

Ian, Barley, father, Blazey, Manticore, and unicorn all become huggable plushies from Disney Store rangining in price from $16.99 to $22.99. Coming February 10th.

Deluxe Figurine Set

Bring home eight figurines for $26.99 with this Shop Disney exclusive playset coming February 10th.

Home Goods

Coffee Mug

Wake up with a jolt with this Guinevere unicorn van mug for $19.99, coming February 10th.

Guinevere Playmate Cooler

Take your lunch on an adventure with this themed cooler from Igloo for $39.99.

16oz Tritan Water Bottle

Show off your vinyls from across the land with this water bottle exclusive to Hot Topic for $18.00.

16oz Tervis Tumblers

Tervis’ high-quality tumblers feature Onward character on their quest.

Manticore Tavern Mug

This mug from the Manticore Tavern will be exclusive to Hot Topic and Box Lunch when it debuts this March.

Night and Day Bed in a Bag

This Wal Mart exclusive bedding set comes with a character pillow for $39.99.

Throw Blanket

This Onward throw blanket is a Wal Mart exclusive available March 1st for $29.95.

Apparel

Quest Seekers Cap

This ball cap is exclusive to Lids and Hat World, coming February 20th.

Guinevere Washed Dad Cap

This hat is a Box Lunch/Hot Topic exclusive.

These Box Lunch exclusive shirts range in price from $14.90 to $18.90.

Dress like Barley Lightfoot with this Hot Topic exclusive vest for $44.90.

Cakeworthy Ian Flannel

Ian Lightfoot’s signature flannel can be yours starting February 28th with this Cakeworthy shirt on ShopDisney.

Box Lunch also has an exclusive Willowdale College Hoodie for $54.90.

ShopDisney Willowdale College Hoodie

ShopDisney’s own Willowdale College hoodie will be available February 10th for $39.99

Accessories

Magicband 2.0

Guests at Walt Disney World can proudly wear their quest with the Onward Magicband for $24.99.

Guinevere Backpack

This awesome backpack that looks like the Guinevere van will soon be available to show off your Onward fandom.

Backpack

A more traditional style backpack is also coming soon.

Box Lunch Pins

These two Box Lunch pins will be available February 18th for $8.99 each.

Rock Love Jewelry

Add four necklaces and a ring to your Rock Love Jewelry collection from Onward for $45 each.

Books

Become the biggest jokester in the land with this movie tie-in book for $4.99.

Ian and Barley Lightfoot tell their tale in their hand-written tale Onward: Quests of Yore for $16.99.

Onward: The Search for the Phoenix Gem

New Mushroomton student Sadalia Brushthorn is on a case for her local school paper, investigating the mysterious behavior of Ian and Barley Lightfoot in Onward: The Search for the Phoenix Gem from Disney Press for $10.99.