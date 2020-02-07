Join the Carnevale Celebration at Disney Springs’ Maria & Enzo’s Ristorante

For the month of February, Maria & Enzo’s Ristorante is throwing an amazing celebration themed to Carnevale for the second year in a row. Carnevale — the traditional festival famous in Venice and known as Mardi Gras outside of Italy — is a spectacle of glamorous costumes, culinary delicacies, and riotous celebration. For guests who have not had the chance to visit Maria & Enzo’s, if you love Italian food, then you’ll need to try their housemade pasta with fresh ingredients.

As guests enter for Carnevale, they are given their choice of masks and beads, transporting them into the heart of the celebration as they are shown to their table. With amazing decorations, music, and entertaining servers, guests will feel as though they have been transported.

With more options than one person could possibly enjoy even if they dined every night until the end of Carnevale — including a Pollo Alla Parmigiana (chicken parm) as big as your head — and some delectable desserts, it won't be possible to walk out still hungry.

The evening wouldn’t be complete without joining in on some mask painting, balloon shaping, or giving a request to the strolling minstrel. This celebration is great for couples or the big family taking that dream vacation.

As this is a limited-time offering, it is highly recommended to make reservations in order take part in this version of Italy’s largest celebration of the year. Also, plan to come with a strong hunger. To view the full menu as well as make a reservation visit Maria & Enzo’s Carnevale.