Quick Bites Review: Valentine’s Day Chocolate Covered Strawberry Cupcake from Animal Kingdom

I’m not the biggest fan of Disney cupcakes. While they look pretty, they’ve historically been sweeter than my taste palette prefers with a 50/50 frosting to cupcake ratio. But I couldn’t resist a limited time Valentine’s Day offering I happened upon at Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Restaurantosaurus, a treat that will be on the menu through February 16th.

The Restaurantosaurus Valentines’ Day cupcake is a moist chocolate cupcake with a chilled chocolate covered strawberry atop the creamy, not sickly sweet, strawberry frosting. Pink and chocolate pearls add a bit of crunch to each bite and the heart-shaped confetti around the strawberry is another nice touch.

As I mentioned before, I’m not usually a fan of Disney cupcakes. In fact, I would go as far as to say that I have been known to decline My husband's kind offer to to try it bite (He's a fan). But this special Valentine’s Day cupcake at Restaurantosaurus is the best Disney cupcake I’ve ever had! Whether you love them or hate them, I highly recommend trying this one.

If you’re going to Disney’s Animal Kingdom, another fun Valentine’s Day treat is a lion paw cookie with a heart shaped paw. You can find it at several food carts throughout the park.