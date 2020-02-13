Disneyland After Dark Sweetheart’s Night 2020 Character Roundup

The first of two Sweetheart’s Night events for 2020 just concluded at Disneyland as part of the Disneyland After Dark Series. One of the main reasons Guests love this event is the opportunity to meet Disney couples from classic films. It’s rare to find princes in the park, for example, and you never really see characters from Atlantis: The Lost Empire or Hercules in the parks. We attended the event on February 12th and here are some of the unique character encounters we experienced.
Belle and Prince
Mulan and Shang
Milo and Kida
Anna and Kristoff
Ariel and Prince Eric
Hercules and Megara
Tiana and Naveen
Rapunzel and Flynn Rider
Mickey and Minnie
This special hard-ticket event repeats on February 13th, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Sweetheart’s Night debuted in 2019 and this year’s event seems like another big success.