Bibbidi, Bobbidi, Boo! Here’s New “Cinderella” Merchandise For You

March 4th marks the official 70th anniversary of the Disney animated classic Cinderella, but you don’t have to wait to start celebrating! shopDisney is honoring the golden-haired princess with a charming variety of toys, attire, and accessories that are new to the site.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

In addition to all the great items you can find on shopDisney, guests will be able to purchase this Cinderella themed special edition collectible key for $12.99 starting on March 7th. It's not clear whether this collectible will be available only on shopDisney or at Disney Stores as well.

Cinderella Plush

1 of 3

Royal Toys

1 of 2

Trendy Tops

1 of 4

Accessories and Collectibles

1 of 4

Just for Fun

These items might not be brand new but they certainly are adorable! Pick up this fun Cinderella merchandise on your next shopDisney trip.