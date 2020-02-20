shopDisney Celebrates Disney Animation with Movie Replica Journals

shopDisney is exploring even more fun movie tie-in merchandise with these brand new Replica Journals. Themed to Disney and Pixar stories, these four journals look just like the books found in their beloved films.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Up

Before he was a crotchety old man (with a heart of gold), young Carl got swept up by the imagination of Ellie who would later become his wife. Ellie had big dreams of visiting South America and kept track of all the places she would visit her in Adventure Book, and now you can too!

Onward

This spring, audiences are invited to join the Lightfoot brothers on a quest to find if there’s still magic in the world. You and your little ones can keep track of your own adventures with this journal that resembles the one Ian and Barley discover.

The Sword in the Stone

You'll feel like a rightful king when writing in this very special journal inspired by The Sword in the Stone.

Sleeping Beauty

True love conquers all when writing in this very special journal inspired by Sleeping Beauty.