Disney+ Watch Guide: February 28 – March 5

It’s a surprise-filled week on Disney+ with the debut of a new animated series, 101 Dalmatian Street, which was previously announced but did not have a release date. A new weekly series that starts this week is Shop Class, a family friendly competition show where kids and teachers work together to make really cool projects. While not branded as a Disney+ exclusive, one of the new library titles is actually making its US debut with Marvel’s Future Avengers, a Japanese anime series currently in its second season overseas. A lot of other library content is new this week, including Black Panther, and our library highlights section points out two milestone anniversaries happening this week. Whatever you choose to stream, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives

“Anakin Skywalker, Rex, and the Bad Batch make a shocking discovery on Skako Minor.”

Shop Class – “Justin's Biggest Fan”

“Teams are challenged with designing and putting their own unique take on Little Free Libraries.”

“Billy goes to great lengths to pop the question to his girlfriend with a musical flash mob at Disneyland. Jordan and Matthew celebrate their Italian roots at their wedding with a serenade from opera sensation Jackie Evancho.”

“Elena desperately wants to go to her first middle school dance with Joey, only to find out that he would rather go with an eighth-grade girl. Bobby and Liam go to Jupiter to compete in a tennis tournament, but find their plans thwarted. Gabi is finally ready to donate the last of her late husband’s belongings, but her feelings change when she finds an old memento.”

“Salvador knew he was one of the lucky people in Puerto Rico whose power wasn’t terribly affected by Hurricane Maria but couldn’t understand why it was taking so long to help those who were not as fortunate. So,he put a plan into action to raise money to buy and distribute solar-powered lamps to families on the island still living in darkness. For these heroic acts, he’s a true Marvel Super Hero.”

One Day at Disney Shorts – “Lupe de Santiago : Seamstress”

“A seamstress at Disneyland Resort, Lupe de Santiago views her work as a passion rather than a job. Lupe fulfills her dream of working at the park by crafting and maintaining all of the costumes for attractions like It’s a Small World and The Haunted Mansion. Lupe holds herself to a standard of perfection as she strives to preserve the legacy of Disneyland Resort’s iconic troupe of seamstresses.”

Disney Family Sundays – “Lion King: Paint Pour Artwork”

“The Green family just can't wait to be part of this "Lion King"-inspired craft.”

New on Disney+

Friday, February 28th

Originally listed as a Disney+ Original, the entire first season of this brand-new animated series was a surprise release this week.

The US debut of a Japanese anime series based on Marvel Comics The Avengers.

Walt Disney takes you behind the scenes of the special effects of Darby O’Gill and the Little People.

The brothers find themselves in a galaxy far, far away in this hour-long animated special.

This musical Disney Junior series aired between 2008 and 2013, now streaming for a new generation of curious toddlers.

National Geographic reveals the stories of some incredible viking women who never got the recognition they deserved.

Sunday, March 1

Doctor Dolittle 2

The sequel to Fox’s Eddie Murphy remake of Doctor Dolittle makes its Disney+ debut ahead of the original.

Ice Age

The “One that started it all” for Blue Sky Animation Studios.

Wednesday, March 4

Wakanda joins the MCU on Disney+ with Marvel’s most Oscar nominated movie to date.

Thursday, March 5

Adam Sandler and Keri Russel star in this Disney comedy about a man with an overactive imagination.

Library Highlights

20th Anniversary – An Extremely Goofy Movie

Goofy follows Max to college in this direct-to-video sequel to A Goofy Movie. Released on Leap Day, February 29th, 2000.

15th Anniversary – The Pacifier

Vin Diesel is a Navy Seal assigned to protect the children of an important scientist, a job that proves to be more than he bargained for. Released March 4th, 2005

10th Anniversary – Alice in Wonderland

Tim Burton meets Lewis Carrol in this live-action remake that ushered in an era of live-action adaptations of animated classics. Released March 5th, 2010.