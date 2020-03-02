Everything Coming to Disney+ in March 2020

by | Mar 2, 2020 7:58 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Disney+ has unveiled their trailer highlighting most of the new content hitting the streaming service in March 2020. From the original film Stargirl to new series like Disney Insider and Be Our Chef, it’s going to be another exciting month. Here’s what you can expect to see this month.

New Exclusives

Movies

TV Shows

  • Pixar in Real Life
    • March 6th – Brave
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars
    • March 6th – On the Wings of Keeradaks
    • March 13th – Unfinished Business
    • March 20th – Gone with a Trace
    • March 27th – Deal No Deal
  • Diary of a Future President
    • March 6th – Matters of Diplomacy
    • March 13th – State of the Union
    • March 20th – Two Party System
  • Disney’s Fairytale Weddings
    • March 6th – Pandoran Wedding
    • March 13th – Made for Loving You
    • March 20th – Wedding GOALS!
    • March 27th – Te Amo, Mi Amor, Again!
  • Marvel’s Hero Project
    • March 6th – Genius Gitanjali
    • March 13th – Astonishing Austin
    • March 20th – High-Flying Hailey
  • Shop Class
    • March 6th – Hole-In-Won
    • March 13th – Ramps & Champs
    • March 20th – Bridge or Bust
    • March 27th – Boulder Bash
  • One Day at Disney Shorts
    • March 6th – Kris Becker
    • March 13th – Leah Buono
    • March 20th – David Muir
    • March 27th – Morgan Pope
  • Disney Family Sundays
    • March 6th – Zootopia Bracelets
    • March 13th – The Muppets Pom Poms
    • March 20th – Winnie the Pooh Flower Pots
    • March 27th – Ratatouille Chef Hat
  • Disney insider
    • March 20th
    • March 27th
  • Be Our Chef
    • March 27th – Bibbidi Bobbidi Bon Appetit

New Library Additions

March 1st

Movies

March 4th

Movies

March 5th

Movies

March 6th

Movies

  • The Finest Hours
  • Three on the Run
  • The Sandlot 2
  • The Sandlot: Heading Home

March 13th

TV Shows

  • Zorro – Second Series
  • Wicked Tuna (Seasons 3-8)
  • Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks

March 15th

Movies

March 20th

TV Shows

March 25th

Movies

March 27th

TV Shows

  • Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Adventure Awaits

March 29th

TV Shows

Weekly Watch Guide

Want to stay up to date with everything on Disney+ each week? Our Weekly Watch Guide publishes every Friday when new exclusives launch and includes every addition that week in addition to library highlights that point out milestone anniversaries or themed content around holidays and special events. Click here to check it out.

Send this to a friend