Everything Coming to Disney+ in March 2020

Disney+ has unveiled their trailer highlighting most of the new content hitting the streaming service in March 2020. From the original film Stargirl to new series like Disney Insider and Be Our Chef, it’s going to be another exciting month. Here’s what you can expect to see this month.
New Exclusives
Movies
- Stargirl – March 13th
TV Shows
- Pixar in Real Life
- March 6th – Brave
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- March 6th – On the Wings of Keeradaks
- March 13th – Unfinished Business
- March 20th – Gone with a Trace
- March 27th – Deal No Deal
- Diary of a Future President
- March 6th – Matters of Diplomacy
- March 13th – State of the Union
- March 20th – Two Party System
- Disney’s Fairytale Weddings
- March 6th – Pandoran Wedding
- March 13th – Made for Loving You
- March 20th – Wedding GOALS!
- March 27th – Te Amo, Mi Amor, Again!
- Marvel’s Hero Project
- March 6th – Genius Gitanjali
- March 13th – Astonishing Austin
- March 20th – High-Flying Hailey
- Shop Class
- March 6th – Hole-In-Won
- March 13th – Ramps & Champs
- March 20th – Bridge or Bust
- March 27th – Boulder Bash
- One Day at Disney Shorts
- March 6th – Kris Becker
- March 13th – Leah Buono
- March 20th – David Muir
- March 27th – Morgan Pope
- Disney Family Sundays
- March 6th – Zootopia Bracelets
- March 13th – The Muppets Pom Poms
- March 20th – Winnie the Pooh Flower Pots
- March 27th – Ratatouille Chef Hat
- Disney insider
- March 20th
- March 27th
- Be Our Chef
- March 27th – Bibbidi Bobbidi Bon Appetit
New Library Additions
March 1st
Movies
March 4th
Movies
March 5th
Movies
March 6th
Movies
- The Finest Hours
- Three on the Run
- The Sandlot 2
- The Sandlot: Heading Home
March 13th
TV Shows
- Zorro – Second Series
- Wicked Tuna (Seasons 3-8)
- Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks
March 15th
Movies
March 20th
TV Shows
- I Didn’t Do It (Seasons 1-2)
- Vampirina: Ghoul Girls Rock (Season 2)
- Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals (Season 2)
March 25th
Movies
March 27th
TV Shows
- Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Adventure Awaits
March 29th
TV Shows
- Big Hero 6: The Series (Season 2)
Weekly Watch Guide
