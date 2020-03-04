New Guidemap Featuring Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Debuts at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Today

With today’s grand opening, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway appears on Disney’s Hollywood Studios guide map cover. The additional weekly times guide also takes note of the March 4th opening date.

The map describes the attraction — “Burst into a cartoon world with Mickey and Minnie on a wacky train trip.”

For much more coverage of Mickey’s and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, be sure to check out our review and all of our articles and videos.

The Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway map replaces the Rise of the Resistance Map released in December: