Toy Fair 2020: Bluefin (Star Wars and Marvel from Bandai, Tamashii Nations, and Sen-Ti-Nel)

by | Mar 4, 2020 9:38 AM Pacific Time

Star Wars and Marvel fans who love high quality products from Bandai/Tamashii Nations from Japan are in luck. Bluefin is the exclusive distributor of these incredible products in North America and we had the opportunity to visit with them during Toy Fair to take a look at the latest and greatest products in their collection.

Celebrating Japan’s shogunate history, a line of Star Wars figures recreates the characters in ancient Japanese styles. It’s only fitting, as George Lucas was very much inspired by these looks when he created the characters. Already available are Samurai Kylo Ren, Ashigaru Taisho Captain Phasma, and Ashigaru First Order Storm Trooper. Coming soon is Shogun Admiral Akbar. What’s really cool is if you look closely at his mouth, you can see a human’s eyes inside the mask.

1 of 2

Bandai’s Star Wars Plastic Models have been a big hit for a few years for their snap-together, no glue needed building style. A variety of vehicles and characters were on display from The Rise of Skywalker, such as Poe’s X-Wing, a Y-Wing, and the Rise of Skywalker version of the Millennium Falcon. Character figures are also part of the collection, including Kylo Ren with his cracked helmet and a BB-8 and D-O Diorama.

Three Bandai Tamashi Nations S.H.Figuarts figures from Avengers: Endgame are now available. This line of figures is famous for being highly poseable and come with varying hands, faces, and accessories. Iron Man MK-85 and Captain America will be released on April 20th, with Iron Spider following on June 20th. Captain America comes with Mjolnir, complete with an electric effect, and is my favorite figure in the collection so far. Already available figures include Hulk and Thanos.

1 of 3

Marvel fans looking to collect smaller, highly detailed figures will love the Super Hero Ultimate Gallery Collection from Sen-Ti-Nel, a Hong Kong-based company. The newest figures are Ghost Spider (Spider-Gwen), Iron Spider, and Gwenpool, who join Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Spider-Man, Vision, and Ultron. Each figure comes on an illuminated base inside of a plastic cloche with the character name on a metallic corner.

There are so many incredible Bandai imports to collect through Bluefin coming soon. If you enjoyed this post, be sure to check out the rest of our Toy Fair coverage and be sure to follow LaughingPlace.com for more news from all of Disney’s brands, including Marvel and Star Wars.

 
 
