Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 3: Project Luminous Preview with Guest David Yeh

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #3: Project Luminous Preview with Guest David Yeh
Date: March 4th, 2020 (Recorded: February 26th, 2020)
In this third episode, host Mike Celestino is joined by EndorExpress.net’s David Yeh to discuss the upcoming Project Luminous publishing initiative from Lucasfilm, AKA Star Wars: The High Republic. We also learn a little about the music behind Star Tours.
Mike serves as the Editorial Director for Star Wars content (and host of the weekly “Who’s the Bossk?” Star Wars podcast) here at Laughing Place, but he has also been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general since a very young age. He resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.