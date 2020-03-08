International Women’s Day: Celebrating Women in Sports on ESPN+

Strong women come in all shapes, sizes, and colors. Just take a look at the world of sports where standout athletes represent a variety of backgrounds. It takes passion, determination, humility, grace, and yes, practice to test the limits and become the best of the best, break barriers in a field, and admit to wrongdoing.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

With today being International Women’s Day, we’re highlighting the stories of some amazing female athletes and their sports struggles, challenges, and victories. Whether it’s a coach, teammate, mentor, or cheering section join us by celebrating the great women in our lives who encourage us daily to be our best. Now grab some snacks and stream your sports documentary streaming on ESPN+.

1999 U.S. Women’s Soccer Team

Soccer Star Alex Morgan

The Fight for Equal Access for Female Journalists

The Cost of Performance Enhancers

Free Diver Audrey Mestre

Basketball Coach Pat Summitt

Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan

Racecar Driver Janet Guthrie

Transgender Tennis Star Renee Richards

Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert

Venus Williams

UFC Fighter