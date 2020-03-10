Video: Disney Junior’s “Mira, Royal Detective” Animated Series Holds Premiere at Walt Disney Studios

It’s time to get your Bollywood on, Disney-style, as the all-new animated series Mira, Royal Detective is set to make its debut on Disney Junior later this month. And in celebration of the highly anticipated show celebrating South Asian culture, the Walt Disney Studios held a grand premiere at its world-famous lot on Buena Vista Street in Burbank, California.

Laughing Place was fortunate enough to be invited to cover the Mira, Royal Detective blue carpet at the show’s premiere event, and in the video below I spoke with series voice-over stars Leela Ladnier (who plays the title character Mira), Roshni Edwards (Priya), Julian Zane (Druv), Chef Aarti Sequeira of the Food Network, Kamran Lucas (Prince Neel), Maulik Pancholy (Ranjeet), Karan Soni (Manjeet), Sonal Shah (Poonam), Avantika Vandanapu (Kamala), Karen David (Shilpa, Ashima, and Rupi), filmmaker Hari Kondabolu of The Problem with Apu, composer Amritha Vaz, Indian music consultant Deepak Ramapriyan, Bollywood choreographer Nakul Dev Mahajan, fashion designer Rachel Roy and her daughter, and comedian Yasmin Jade Kassim about their involvement with and/or excitement for Mira.

Watch “Mira, Royal Detective” World Premiere of new Disney Junior animated series at Walt Disney Studios:

As you can see in the above video, the interviews were preceded by a Bollywood-style processional down the blue carpet and toward the Walt Disney Studios theater. Then the guests in attendance were ushered into the auditorium to enjoy the first several episodes of the series.

Watch Official Trailer for Mira, Royal Detective on Disney Junior:

Mira, Royal Detective follows a brave and resourceful eight-year-old commoner who is appointed to the role of royal detective by the queen and travels throughout her kingdom to help solve cases for royals and commoners alike.

More photos:

Mira, Royal Detective debuts Friday, March 20 on Disney Junior.