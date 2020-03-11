Baby Yoda Scentsy Buddy Available for Pre-Order (Coming this June)

Scentsy is releasing a Scentsy Buddy of “The Child” from The Mandalorian this June for $45, which includes a Scent Pak of a yet-to-be-named exclusive fragrance. For the first time, they are taking pre-orders in advance rather than doing a surprise launch and selling out too quickly. The pre-order requires a $5 deposit with the remaining $40 due in June when they are ready to ship. If you pre-order, you will receive an email to complete the rest of the transaction before July 31st or your Baby Yoda Scentsy Buddy will be released to another potential buyer.
How to Order
Scentsy products can only be ordered through a certified Scentsy Consultant. If you don’t have one, I recommend Trista. Click here to buy Scentsy products from her store and you can learn more about Scentsy products from her website, ScentsWarmers.com.
